TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Employees and supporters rallied for a Taiwanese pro-China cable news channel as it was taken off air Saturday, after the government refused to renew its license, citing accuracy issues.
Whatever free time Steve Kornacki has on Sundays, he is following the New England Patriots and trying to figure out if they have any hope of keeping their postseason streak alive.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ is being renewed for 4 more seasons, breaking the record for longest-running comedy
"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been renewed for four more seasons, making it the longest-running scripted comedy ever, FX announced Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that Shia LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship from 2018 to 2019, saying her experience was part of a pattern of terrorizing women for the 34-year-old actor.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Lil Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area.
Britney Spears may be refraining from performing live, in protest of her father’s role as her financial conservator, but that hasn’t stopped the flow of new music from the pop star.
A silhouetted man stands in a terminal at JFK airport, rocking gently back and forth as travelers pass. He's nervous, awaiting the arrival of a wife and daughter he has not seen in 17 years, but he's also moving rhythmically because on the inside he's likely dancing, the one activity that al…
FKA twigs has filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, claiming the actor mentally and physically abused her during a “living nightmare” relationship.
Director Christopher Nolan isn't keen on Warner Bros.' plans to release its 2021 slate in a combination of theatrical and streaming options, but "Wonder Woman 1984" filmmaker Patty Jenkins is actually pretty excited about her movie's hybrid debut on Christmas Day.
One of the things that is abundantly clear in "Funny Boy" is that identity is complicated. In this gay coming-of-age story set during the lead-up to the civil war in Sri Lanka, director Deepa Mehta ambitiously juxtaposes a teenage love story with rising political tensions and ethnic violence…
NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee.
“Why do you hate gay people?” asks Andrew Rannells in “The Prom,” the Netflix movie about Broadway actors who try to help a lesbian teen attend her school dance.
It was the year the movie theaters died — or at least went on indefinite hiatus, with few assurances about if or when they’ll return. And for that reason, by their very absence, they meant more to me than ever. It’s neither surprising nor coincidental to me that so many of my favorite movies…
The last time the video game industry gathered for a major event in Los Angeles, at 2019’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, fans were eager for glimpses of games that would show how the current generation would come to a close and what was ahead for the next one. But despite new consoles from …
When you think about the Bee Gees, you have to think about gold. Gold records dancing up the charts. Gold medallions gleaming through thickets of chest hair. The three-headed golden goose that kept the music industry up to its happy eyeballs in platinum eggs until it was unceremoniously ship…