- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Deon Cole is best known for his comedic chops both as a writer for Conan O’Brien and as an actor on shows like “black-ish” and “Angie Tribeca.”
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne. While Charles won’t have a separate coronation Wednesday in Edinburgh, the festivities will include a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy. The focal point is a service of thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where Charles will be presented with the Scottish Honors — the crown, scepter and sword of state that were once used to crown Scotland’s kings and queens.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
During a recent “Weekends with Adele” concert, Adele addressed the issue of fans throwing objects at artists on stage.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending June 30
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
-
The cobblestoned banks of the Seine served as the stage for Chanel’s fall-winter runway show and celebrated the soul of Paris. With the Eiffel Tower standing tall in the distance, models strutted over the uneven terrain lined with what looked like charming book stalls. But on closer examination, they were artfully curated homages to the brand’s legacy, showcasing biographies of the legendary Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and postcards of actresses associated with the house, such as Vanessa Paradis, a contemporary incarnation of Parisienne allure.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols. “Only human creators” can win the music industry’s highest honor in a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Recording Academy head Harvey Mason jr. wants to make it clear that using AI doesn’t disqualify a song. In order to establish their AI guidelines, the Recording Academy engaged in extensive research, including holding tech summits.
- AP
-
State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.