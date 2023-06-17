Garfield

Review: Moby Grape co-founder Peter Lewis turns back the clock with wide range of musical styles

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Peter Lewis bridges the past and future on his new album “Imagination,” with music evoking the 1960s as his lyrics look toward eternity. Lewis was a founding member of Moby Grape, the San Francisco band that released a classic album during the Summer of Love. In a review of “Imagination,” The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Lewis’ gentle tenor is frayed but arresting, and his flair for melody remains intact. Co-producer John DeNicola helps find a common thread in the album’s wide range of musical styles. “Imagination” is out now.

Daymond John granted restraining order against 'Shark Tank' contestants

  • Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John was issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former contestants Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina, following a hearing in federal court in New Jersey.

Q&A: Carlos Santana: 'My guitar is my best lover, ever'
Q&A: Carlos Santana: 'My guitar is my best lover, ever'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Take no prisoners — peacefully,” Carlos Santana sometimes tells his bandmates before taking the stage. Santana, now 75, can still whip a crowd into a frenzy like few others. He’s been doing it since he stormed onto the San Francisco scene in the late ’60s. He left the Woodstock audience dazed and stunned before the first Santana record came out. The new documentary “Carlos” is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released this fall in theaters by Sony Pictures Classics. It chronicles the meteoric rise of one of the most singular guitar players in rock history.

Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
Fox News producer out after onscreen message calling President Biden a 'wannabe dictator'

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn't name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.

Edwidge Danticat wins PEN/Malamud prize for lifetime achievement in short story writing
Edwidge Danticat wins PEN/Malamud prize for lifetime achievement in short story writing

  • AP

Edwidge Danticat is this year’s winner of the PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in the Short Story, a lifetime achievement honor named for the late writer Bernard Malamud. Danticat, a Haitian-American author who writes often about memory and identity, is known for her novel-in-stories “The Dew Breaker” and for such collections as “Krik? Krak!” and “Everything Inside,” which in 2020 won the Story Prize for outstanding short fiction. Previous winners of the Malamud prize include George Saunders, Jhumpa Lahiri and Yiyun Li.

Grammys: Only 'human creators' eligible to win, recording academy says response to AI
Grammys: Only 'human creators' eligible to win, recording academy says response to AI

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

The Grammys Awards have introduced changes to its programming, including a new decision regarding artificial intelligence that says “only human creators are eligible” can win awards. The rules revealed Friday state that human creators must be responsible for a “meaningful” portion of the work. Other rules were also laid out: Album of the year nominees must be responsible for at least 20%. The number of nominees in the “Big Four” categories has decreased from 10 to eight, and best music film nominees no longer have to abide by a rule that stated five percent of the doc must be performance-based material.