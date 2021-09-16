Garfield

Entertainment
AP

How ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ hopes to make psychedelic therapy mainstream

  • Erin Qualey - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Midway through Hulu’s limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” created by David E. Kelley, the guests at a luxurious wellness retreat on a remote stretch of the California coast realize that their host, Masha (Nicole Kidman), has been drugging them with psychedelics. They’re initially upset:…

National
AP

Official: Reality TV star sentenced for Ponzi scheme, fraud

  • AP

ATLANTA (AP) — A former cast member on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud related to a Ponzi scheme and related charges involving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan application.

Review: Drag queen dreams in ‘Talking About Jamie’
Entertainment
AP

Review: Drag queen dreams in ‘Talking About Jamie’

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a predictable and glossy “Billy Elliot”-like musical of British working-class aspiration that’s nevertheless a joy, is the kind of movie that might have once been made about the trials of coming out as a young gay man.

Entertainment
AP

‘Ted Lasso’ dominates TV critics awards; is Emmy next?

  • Chuck Barney - The Mercury News (TNS)

“Ted Lasso,” Apple’s beloved comedy series about a team of British soccer misfits and their perpetually optimistic American football coach dominated the 2021 Television Critics Association (TCA) awards, it was announced on Wednesday.

National Book Award longlists announced in 2 categories
Entertainment
AP

National Book Award longlists announced in 2 categories

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories ranging from retellings of the myths of Paul Bunyan and of Hans Christian Andersen's “The Snow Queen” to a look back at the Black Panther Party are among the 10 nominees on the longlist for the National Book Award for young people's literature.

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' offers grace, empathy to an iconic televangelist

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

If there’s an image that can signify American tabloid culture of the 1980s, it just might be the iconic eyelashes of Tammy Faye Bakker, a groundbreaking televangelist and the wife of charismatic preacher Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye was a pioneer in the world of televangelism, known for her puppet…