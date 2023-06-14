Garfield

Historic Boston church where the Revolution was sparked to host its first play
Ap
AP

Historic Boston church where the Revolution was sparked to host its first play

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

The historic Boston church where the American Revolution started is taking on a new role. The Old North Church in the city's North End will host the play “Revolution's Edge” this summer, opening Thursday. It is the first time in the church's 300-year history to host a theater performance. The 45-minute play is set just the day before the battles of Lexington and Concord, on the precipice of the Revolution. It is centered around three real people whose lives are about to be upended by the impending war and explores what the events will mean for their families.

Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking
Ap
AP

Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking

  • By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press

Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.” They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver. They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge. Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution's case is weak and they're resorting to character assassination claims. Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.

Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance
Ap
AP

Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

More change is afoot at the Grammys. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that three new categories will be added to the awards show: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album. In addition, two existing categories have been moved to the general field, which means that all Grammy voters can participate in selection: producer of the year, non-classical, and songwriter of the year, non-classical. Previously, the general categories were made up solely of the “Big Four” awards. These changes reflect an ongoing shift in the music industry, where producers and songwriters are increasingly more celebrated.