- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
These are not your parents' superhero shows.
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maybe you've started watching Barry Jenkins' vivid, cinematic adaptation of Colson Whitehead's 2016 slavery story, "The Underground Railroad," which dropped its 10 episodes on Amazon Prime last week. Or maybe you're obsessed with those twisty storylines in HBO's "Mare of Easttown" and are wa…
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There's a scene in "Run the World" — Starz's comedy series about the personal and professional lives of four women in New York — in which Ella, a writer, is confused after running into her ex-boyfriend. Though they've been broken up for years, she feels drawn to him because, well, "He's my Big."
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Steve McQueen began his filmmaking career with movies about an Irish Republican Army militant starving himself to death ("Hunger"); sexual addiction ("Shame"); and the curse of American slavery (the Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave"). Someone advised him to be careful and make something more …
‘Girls5eva’ review: Where the pacing’s as tight as the harmonies, and '30 Rock’ meets ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ with Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Sometimes you just want a lot of jokes in a hurry — inside jokes, outside jokes, sight gags involving huge bowls of airborne salad, sound gags involving musical interludes pulled from the bottomless well of ’90s synth-pop.
Jennifer Jason Leigh talks legacy of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ which of the film’s songs makes her feel ‘exposed’
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
No shirts, no shoes, no regrets.
HONG KONG (AP) — Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia's premier art fairs, is back in slimmer form after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.
- By The Associated Press
Once a year, Europeans come together in a flurry of flags, spangles and disco beats to compete for the continent’s pop crown at the Eurovision Song Contest.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger chanted with enthusiasm, “We are back! We are back!” before he spoke Wednesday about the importance of resurrecting the theatrical experience for moviegoers.
- By YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit Japanese TV show, are really getting married.
- By TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Faculty members of a North Carolina university want an explanation for the school's reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conse…
- By COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fox News has filed a motion to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over claims about the 2020 presidential election, arguing that its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified Friday that she was five years into a relationship with actor Danny Masterson when she awoke to find he had begun having sex with her as she slept, as happened often.
BOSTON (AP) — A popular Boston radio host who's been on the air for four decades abruptly quit Wednesday morning after station management told him to stop making jokes about singer Demi Lovato’s announcement that they identify as non-binary.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Salma Hayek is opening up about her near-fatal battle with COVID-19.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
For the low, low price of $9.99, you too can enjoy all HBO Max has to offer — if you’re OK with ads, that is.
WarnerMedia is rolling out a $10-a-month ad supported version of its HBO Max streaming service starting in June.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
We’re going back to Hogwarts.
- By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Several dozen Orthodox Christian faithful and clergy members held up wooden crucifixes, icons of saints and a banner declaring Cyprus’ love for Christ in a renewed protest Wednesday over the island nation's entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, which they contend promo…
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
A headline and a letter draw a big city federal agent, Aaron Falk (Eric Bana), back to his hometown of Kiewarra after 20 years away in the compelling Australian crime drama “ The Dry.” His childhood friend Luke (Martin Dingle Wall) is presumed to have murdered his wife and young son before k…
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
From LeBron James sharing the court with Bugs Bunny to Dom Toretto and the “Fast & Furious” crew going where no car has gone before, this summer has something for every kind of movie fan.