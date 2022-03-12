The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARY PEREZ, The Sun Herald
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The story of how former Biloxi Mayor Jerry O’Keefe took down the largest funeral company in North America is being told in an Amazon movie now filming in New Orleans.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — From Bradley Cooper to Steven Spielberg, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars came together to relax and sip wine in a fancy ballroom where everyone ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards on Friday.
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Department spokesman John Kirby; Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv Province, Ukraine.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mila Kunis, who was born in Soviet Ukraine, is speaking candidly about the impact the war in her homeland has had on her and the way she identifies.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — ABC, the home of freshman comedy "Abbott Elementary," has partnered with publishing company Scholastic to provide underfunded schools with free book fairs, coupling the successful show's marketing campaign with a very worthy cause.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Grimes is setting the record straight about her relationship with Elon Musk: They are broken up. Again.
- Yvonne H. Valdez - South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — On Sunday, Little Havana hosts one of the largest Hispanic celebrations of its kind in the United States: Calle Ocho Music Festival.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country star Maren Morris was on turbo speed after her first two records, scoring multi-platinum hits and crossover success with songs like “The Middle” and “The Bones."
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Roadrunner'
- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Bobbie Nelson, whose prowess as a piano player powered the band of her younger brother, Willie Nelson, for more than half a century, died Thursday at her home in Austin. She was 91.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Following the blockbuster successes of “Joker” and “The Batman,” streaming fans of The Caped Crusader better brace themselves for The Penguin.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Christopher Spata - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa heavy metal musician and artist will soon see a toilet he sculpted to look like Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich displayed for thousands of visitors at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Denmark.
- Howard Cohen - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — What would it take to knock Lin-Manual Miranda’s soundtrack for the animated Disney film “Encanto” from the top of the album charts where it’s been encamped for two months?
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Here’s something I did not know about myself until I saw Domee Shi’s new Pixar movie “Turning Red”: Apparently I am a 13-year old Chinese Canadian girl living in Toronto in the early 2000s.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Christian Hoffman swears his trip to the San Francisco Zoo to hang out with a bunch of red pandas wasn't just for fun. Unlikely as it may seem, his story checks out.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen’s born in the U.S.A. and now, a new exhibition space devoted to his life and work will open in a New Jersey firehouse.
Michael Phillips: ‘Let the Little Light Shine,’ the Chicago documentary about race, education, politics and dissent, electrifies True/False Film Fest
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The recent world premiere of a sensationally effective Chicago documentary tore the roof clean off two different theaters at the 2022 True/False Film Festival.