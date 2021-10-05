Garfield

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.

Stella McCartney channels mushrooms in trippy Paris show

  By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney’s virus-conscious show was shown to a fraction of the normal Paris audience. But that did not detract from its energy or celebrity pull.

  By ZEINA KARAM - Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — More than 100 students, alumni and faculty members of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music have been flown out of Kabul on their way to Portugal, where the government has agreed to grant them asylum, the institute's director said Monday.