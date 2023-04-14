Imagine an Olympic champion runner who wins numerous medals in his heyday. Now picture that same runner 40 years later, wrapped in the same flag, but taking a leisurely stroll around the track. That's the problem with “Songs of White Lion,” says The Associated Press's Wayne Parry says in a review. Mike Tramp, the former singer of White Lion, re-records some of the hair metal heroes’ greatest hits. This is some of the finest music of the genre, and it’s great to have these songs back in circulation. But Tramp is now 62, and he sings hits like “Tell Me,” “Wait,” “Little Fighter” and “When The Children Cry” at least an octave lower, robbing them of much of their energy. The album is out Friday.