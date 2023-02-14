- AP
Production is expected to resume this spring on the movie “Rust” that was halted in October 2021 after a fatal shooting on the set involving actor-producer Alec Baldwin. Rust Movie Productions also announced Tuesday that a related documentary will detail the completion of the film and the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the Western, were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. Baldwin is accused of pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cate Blanchett is thinking about breaking up with acting — again.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are being sued by a nanny who got caught up in — and was fired during — the messy breakup of their relationship.
- By JAMIE STENGLE - Associated Press
Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47. A justice of the peace in Hays County says Hollis was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Hollis left his job at Disney in 2018 to join his then-wife Rachel Hollis' venture. The parents of four moved from Los Angeles to Texas, collaborated on livestreams, podcasts and organized life-affirming conferences. Rachel Hollis announced on Instagram in 2020 that they were ending their marriage.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
Naeem Khan celebrated 20 years in fashion Tuesday with a collection of almost 50 looks, with each look more intricate and refined than the last one. Khan tells The Associated Press that he plans on continuing to expand his luxury brand with more stores, hotels and a painting exhibition. Khan said it has not been easy to sustain a fashion brand for 20 years but his friends were there to celebrate the milestone with him Tuesday. Among them was Pat Cleveland, a model and former Halston muse, who cheered some of the models on as they strutted down the runway.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
Brandon Maxwell went back to the basics in his fall/winter collection debut. He hit on the vintage revival trends while challenging silhouettes and sticking to neutral colors. The Valentine's Day show was held in an industrial building during New York Fashion Week. Maxwell said that the color palette may suggest that this is a dark line but he said it was “deeply rooted in joy.” In attendance were Lea Michele, Natalia Bryant, Ella Emhoff, Bethann Hardison and Huma Abedin. A handful of Maxwell’s garment sewers also walked out to roaring applause at the show's close.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
BTS rapper Suga is ready to strike a chord with a solo tour.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tom Luddy, who co-founded the Telluride Film Festival as part of a long and varied career in the film industry, has died at age 79.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending February 10th
- AP
From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle. The Orange County Register reports Tuesday that about 50 performers and stable hands have gone on strike at Medieval Times about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Actor Erin Zapcic says the dinner theater where audience members feast on chicken and watch a joust in California's Buena Park has been flying in replacements to cover staffing gaps since the strike began Saturday. The actors say the company has blocked efforts to raise wages and improve safety. A company attorney says only two meetings were held with the union before the strike and the show will go on.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Roses are red, violets are blue. Boy, does Kevin Bacon have a playlist for you.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Two high-octane offenses and a dramatic finish for Super Bowl LVII gave the Fox telecast the ingredients for the game's third-largest audience in history, according to preliminary audience figures.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Rust Productions, the company behind the troubled Western on which Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, on Tuesday said the film will restart production in the spring with some of the original crew returning.
- Dewayne Bevil - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment has made a sweet purchase at auction. The company is now the owner of the box of chocolates seen in “Forrest Gump,” the 1994 film starring Tom Hanks.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bruce Springsteen delivered the Valentine’s Day gift that his California fans had been waiting months for:
Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 free concert lineup: Band of Horses, Hanson, The Fray, Don McLean
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Skyrocketing costs for big-name concerts has made the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival an appealing option for budget-conscious music lovers.
Movie review: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is a weird, wild and only intermittently good time deep within the MCU
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
You can imagine a pitch meeting for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — one sticking to references within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — going something like this: “It’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ meets ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ meets, you know, an ‘Ant-Man’ movie.”
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” launches Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and these phases are starting to feel like variants in a pandemic.
- By AMANCAI BIRABEN - Associated Press
Caroline Polachek greets 2023 with her Valentine's Day album “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You," incorporating singles known for their catchy rhythms, like “Bunny is a Rider” and “Sunset,” into a swath of eerie meditations. In a review, AP's Amancai Biraben says Polachek imbues sonic harmonies and vocal flares into her romanticism, primeval drifting into the timeless. Among most listeners, Polachek is known for her ethereal dance hits that cast sunshine into an alternative '90s pop groove. While instrumental sharpness singles her album out, Polachek’s lyrics double back on themselves, emotional vulnerability turned into cheeky self-preservation. The album is out now.
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 2/12/2023
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
In “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” hitting theaters Thursday, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang is coasting on his own post-Blip celebrity with a best-selling memoir out and lots of fans around town and a generally sunny disposition — when he’s not breaking his teenage daughter out of jail. Peyton Reed returns to direct with a new writer, Jeff Loveness, and the results are mixed, writes Lindsey Bahr in her review for The Associated Press. The film, she writes, is best when it's light and character-based, though Jonathan Majors is a standout as Kang. The Disney release is rated PG-13.
- By The Associated Press
Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 2/12/2023
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Perhaps we've just seen too many con movies.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Paramount Global continues to unwind its once-proud Showtime brand.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bella Ramsey is "not particularly anxious about" anti-LGBTQ backlash to her hit HBO series, "The Last of Us."
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
LaQuan Smith delivered a collection of stunning sophisticated tailored looks at his ready-to-wear New York Fashion Week show. Smith debuted his collection at the Rainbow Room at the Rockefeller Center on Monday night where celebrities sitting front row included Lil Nas X, Julia Fox and Teyana Taylor. Smith told The Associated Press after the show that his collection was inspired by the nostalgic glamorous series “Dynasty." Smith has recently launched his brand with Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus and plans to debut an accessories line soon. The president's daughter Ashley Biden was also in attendance Monday.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
In one of the first scenes of “Return to Seoul,” the striking second film by French Cambodian filmmaker Davy Chou, and Cambodia’s 2022 Oscar entry, Freddie (Park Ji-min), a French woman who has just landed in Seoul, gets to know her new Korean friends over shots of soju. As she boldly pours …
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In early fall, Trippie Redd shuffled down the hallway of the Record Plant, the Hollywood studio where pop stars from Rihanna to Selena Gomez have cut albums. Standing over a pool table near the kitchen, he jabbed the stick at the cue ball, which harmlessly skittered off to the side without d…
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Alert the literati — Susan Sontag is getting a biopic and Kristen Stewart is set to play the late writer-provocateur.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'OF AN AGE'
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For the 10 movies nominated for best picture, being invited to the party was just the first step. Now the focus is on winning the Oscar in what remains a wide-open race. Campaign pitches must be freshened, talking points adjusted and the souls of all involved cleansed with Opho…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
An ode to the hallowed movie theater itself tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 21.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Lee and Irene Mecchi are part of an extremely rarefied club. They were integral to the success of Walt Disney Animation Studios' three top-grossing films of all time: "Frozen," "Frozen II" and "The Lion King," which have cumulatively earned more than $3.8 billion globally.
