Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor
  • By HAGGAG SALAMA - Associated Press

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.

ICC judges cut Muslim radical's sentence in Timbuktu case

  • AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court appeals judges have cut by two years the sentence of an Islamic radical who pleaded guilty to overseeing the destruction of historic mausoleums in the Malian desert city of Timbuktu, the court announced Thursday.

Chinese fashion photographer in Dior controversy apologizes

  • AP

BEIJING (AP) — A renowned Chinese fashion photographer has apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to the Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a show in Shanghai.