Rights to the works of the late Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges have fallen into limbo because his widow did not leave a will. The revelation this week surprised the country’s literary circles, because Borges’ wife, Maria Kodama, devoted much of her life to fiercely protecting his legacy. She set up a foundation under the writer’s name, but did not detail plans for what should happen after she died. Lawyer Fernando Soto was the longtime lawyer for Kodama, but says he was surprised she hadn't arranged for a will. Kodama died March 26 at age 86. Borges died in 1986 with his only heir as Kodama, a translator and writer whom he had married earlier that year. They never had children. Five of Kodama’s nephews have now gone to court to declare themselves her heirs