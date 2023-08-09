Garfield

Disney streaming service continues to bleed subscribers, but earnings improve in Q3

  • By The Associated Press

Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter ended July 1 and boosted revenues, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. The company, which is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization,” has been working on cutting about 7,000 jobs to help save $5.5 billion across the company. Disney reported 146.1 million Disney+ customers in the quarter, down 7.4% from the 157.8 million it reported in the prior-year quarter. Much of the drop came from India, where Disney lost broadcast rights to a popular cricket league.

Made in America 2023: What we know and what we don’t

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — On Tuesday, it was announced that Made in America, the music festival founded by Jay-Z in 2012 that is held annually on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend — had been canceled.

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

One of rock’s greatest songwriters and musicians, Robbie Robertson, has died at 80. His manager said he died surrounded by family. As the guitarist and lead writer for The Band, Robertson mined American music and history for such classics as “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” He later worked on the soundtracks for several Martin Scorsese movies, including “The Departed” and “The Irishman.” Robertson was a self-taught musicologist and storyteller who absorbed everything American from the novels of William Faulkner to the scorching blues of Howlin’ Wolf to the gospel harmonies of the Swan Silvertones.

Movie Review: Documentary 'The Eternal Memory' shows that love is stronger than dementia

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

“The Eternal Memory” begins with a confused Augusto Góngora waking up one morning as his wife of two decades gently greets him. “Nice to meet you,” he tells her. The loving, lyrical Maite Alberdi-directed documentary is the story of one man’s decline due to Alzheimer’s, but it’s so much more. It’s a stronger love story and one that tries to say things about a country’s collective memory, too. Góngora and his wife, actress and academic Paulina Urrutia, are the stars of “The Eternal Memory,” which documents his growing disorientation and unmooring. It lands in theaters Friday.

'Big Brother' kicks off contestant who used N-word on camera

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The premiere of CBS' "Big Brother" last week was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the reality competition series, whose millions of fans continue to be captivated by watching contestants isolated inside a custom-made house for the summer compete for a lucrative prize.

Movie review: 'Jules' uses alien encounter to probe life on planet Earth

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Last month, former military officials testified before Congress about their experiences with UFOs or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” and suggested that the U.S. government knows more about potential alien life than they are letting on to the public.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ review: This time it’s a musical!

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Having solved two murders already, the amateur sleuths and podcasting neighbors of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” go for a hat-trick. The latest victim is the star of a Broadway play called “Death Rattle,” and he’s a self-involved Hollywood actor played by Paul Rudd.

Hip-hop’s geography lessons: As it grew, different places made its sounds local

  • By DEEPTI HAJELA and JAIME HOLGUIN - Associated Press

Nothing shows off hip-hop’s ability to change and adapt, to be reinvented again and again, more than the different sounds that have come out over the decades as it spread around the country and the world. New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, and these days, around the world – name a place, and its likely that local rappers have taken the elements of hip-hop and made it their own. And now as society and technology have changed, so has hip-hop, as creators have taken to different platforms and their music has become readily available to listeners everywhere. It’s all part of the magic of hip-hop.

Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of 'Searching for Sugarman' documentary, dies at 81

  • By COREY WILLIAMS - Associated Press

Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who became the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugarman,” has died in Detroit. He was 81. Rodriguez’ death Tuesday was announced on the Sugarman.org website and confirmed Wednesday by his granddaughter to The Associated Press. Rodriguez' albums flopped in the United States in the 1970s but — unknown to him — he later became a star in South Africa where his protest songs inspired white liberals horrified by the country’s brutal racial segregation system of apartheid. Swedish filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul’s documentary “Searching for Sugar Man” presented Rodriguez to a much larger audience. The film tells of two South Africans’ mission to seek out the fate of their musical hero.

Angelina Jolie joins producing team for Broadway-bound musical 'The Outsiders'

  • By MARK KENEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Add Angelina Jolie to the growing list of celebrities dipping their toes into producing on Broadway. The Oscar-winning “Girl, Interrupted” actor has become a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musical “The Outsiders,” a show based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 coming-of-age crime drama. “The Outsiders” had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year. The Broadway cast and dates have not been revealed yet. Other celebs who have signed up to produce Broadway shows include Mariah Carey, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, RuPaul, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas,

Women battle misogyny to send hip-hop spinning in a new direction

  • By SHAR0N JOHNSON and NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press

Female rappers have been a part of hip-hop since its debut. Women have fought to shape their identification in hip-hop and demand recognition.  In the 50 years since DJ Kool Herc extended breaking at a back-to-school party, women have gone from donning a male-imitated aesthetic, to owning their sexuality in lyrics, to selling out stadiums for their own concerts. At hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine – while still demanding respect and facing decades-old challenges.

How hip-hop went from being shunned by big business to multimillion-dollar collabs

  • By GLENN GAMBOA - AP Business Writer

The signs of hip-hop’s influence are now everywhere from Pharrell Williams becoming Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director to billion-dollar brands like Dr. Dre’s Beats headphones and retail mainstays like Diddy’s Sean John and the Rocawear line started by Jay-Z. It didn’t start out that way. Companies at first balked at partnering with hip-hop acts because they felt that the genre that appealed to Black and brown teens and young adults didn’t align with their brands. That changed as hip-hop grew into the world’s biggest music genre. And now, hip-hop’s five wealthiest artists were worth nearly $4 billion in 2022 by themselves.

Hip-hop and justice: Culture carries the spirit of protest, 50 years and counting

  • By AARON MORRISON - AP National Writer

Hip-hop has been an integral part of social and racial justice movements. It’s also been scrutinized by law enforcement and political groups because of their belief that hip-hop and its artists encourage violent criminality. Free speech advocates see the ongoing persecution of rappers as a proxy war primarily waged against Black and Latino people who are the early pioneers of the culture. For hip-hop artists who live under repressive regimes, “dropping bars” to air one’s grievances against the government can mean time behind bars or worse.

Hip-hop was born in the Bronx amid poverty, despair. 50 years later, there's pride, still hard times

  • By NOREEN NASIR - Associated Press

Hip-hop was born in the Bronx, rising from the ashes of a borough ablaze with poverty, urban decay and gang violence. From breaking to graffiti “writing” to MC-ing or rapping, the block parties and various elements of hip-hop served as an outlet for creativity and an escape from the hardships of daily life. The movement expanded beyond the Bronx, across New York City and to different parts of the country. Today, it is a multi-billion-dollar global industry built off of the authenticity of struggling through poverty and urban blight, but the borough where it all began has yet to benefit in any meaningful way from the industry. Fifty years later, The Bronx is still the poorest part of New York City.