- By PAUL NEWBERRY - AP Sports Writer
Georgia attorney Sonny Seiler has died at the age of 90. He was owner of the University of Georgia’s famed line of “Uga” bulldog mascots. He also served as lead defense counsel in a notorious case chronicled in the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil." The university says Seiler died in his hometown of Savannah after a short illness. The “Uga” tradition began in 1956 when Seiler and his wife brought their English bulldog to the season-opening football game. Since then, Seiler and his family have raised a continual line of “Uga” mascots for the Georgia football program.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Occasionally, a queen simply has no time to deal with the matters of a princess.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In an unusual move, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max is offering shows from cable network AMC for two months this fall.
- By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press
“The Last of Us” composer Gustavo Santaolalla says he never felt like he was “just writing music" for a video game. From the very beginning the Oscar-winner says he knew that “The Last of Us” “felt like a great story” that could easily be retold through any medium. The game is set in the aftermath of a global pandemic that has turned civilians into zombie-like creatures and the HBO adaptation received 24 Emmy nominations earlier this summer. Santaolalla, a major figure in the rock en Español scene, was nominated for his work on the show's third-episode — a complex love story that brought a tinge of hope to the dystopian nightmare.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former “Hannah Montana” actor Mitchel Musso was arrested over the weekend in Texas on suspicion of public intoxication and theft.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey have shut down rumors that the “Family Feud” host’s wife cheated on him with their bodyguard and chef.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Selena Gomez wants everyone to know that her latest song, “Single Soon,” is definitely not about former partner the Weeknd.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — Chronic back problems. An attempt at an “everybody on mute moment.” And a public love fest with two fellow superstars.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — A major moment in civil rights history will be coming to Netflix this fall, with a little help from Pittsburgh.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
MTV will honor Shakira with the Video Vanguard Award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the network announced Monday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A pig chilling in mud, a hiker speaking to a chipmunk and a Grammy winner posing nude. What do these three things have in common? They all had prime real estate on singer Bad Bunny’s eclectic Instagram story.
SNL's Heidi Gardner, Kelce's mother to take part in 'World Largest Tailgate' before NFL kickoff game
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
“Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner and several entertainers are expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month. The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. Along with Gardner’s appearance, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.
‘Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland’ review: PBS docuseries grapples with the Troubles through emotional testimonies
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An oral history with pictures, “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland” (airing on PBS, Monday through Wednesday) is a five-part journey through the three-decade political-sectarian conflict familiarly and conservatively known as “the Troubles.” Driven by the reminiscences and observations of …
- Meredith Blake, Yvonne Villarreal and Maira Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Another season of “And Just Like That” has come to an end, and what a wild ride it has been.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Legendary musician Elton John was briefly hospitalized over the weekend after falling at his home on the French Riviera.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Keke Palmer celebrated her birthday this weekend with ex(?)-boyfriend Darius Jackson following reports that the actor and the fitness instructor had parted ways.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Dancing With the Stars” judge and former pro Derek Hough wed longtime girlfriend and fellow dancer Hayley Erbert on Saturday.
- Vivian Kwarm - New York Daily News (TNS)
Friends and family of the late Bob Barker are honoring his last wishes following his death, which included not having a funeral.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Author and TV show host Baratunde Thurston discovered nature amidst the concrete and steel of the nation's capital. “I was born in Washington, D.C., in 1977, very much a city kid who lived close enough to a park to have easy access to it,” he recalls.
- AP
Hundreds of thousands of revelers have packed the streets of west London for the climax of the Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world’s biggest celebrations of Caribbean music and culture. Organizers say up to 2 million people are expected to attend the two=day festival billed as Europe’s largest street party. Launched in 1964 with a few Trinidadian steel bands, it has grown into a huge annual event. There are colorful floats, thousands of calypso dancers in spectacular feathered costumes, almost 20 steel bands and more than two dozen sound systems. The carnival returned to the streets last year after two years when it had to be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
LaToya Watkins has surpassed the high bar set by her debut novel in her latest book, a collection of short stories titled “Holler, Child.” With a focus on Black lives and heavily rooted in west Texas where the author grew up, the 11 fictional pieces form a profound collection. Watkins draws on societal truths and the reader’s empathy to form the solid foundation beneath each story. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says each voice brings something special, and every narrative is hard-hitting yet tender. “Holler, Child” is scheduled for release on Tuesday from Tiny Reparations Books.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Sept. 3-9 include comedian Jeff Foxworthy, singer Beyonce’ and actor Idris Elba. Actor Whitney Cummings turns 41, comedian Kyle Mooney from “Saturday Night Live” hits 39 and actor Rosie Perez reaches 59. Other celebs with big days include actor Justina Machado, actor Anika Noni Rose and musician-producer Dave Stewart from Eurythmics. Actor Hugh Grant hits 63, jazz singer Michael Bublé reaches 48 and actor Michelle Williams of “Brokeback Mountain” turns 43. Birthdays wishes are also on tap for singer Pink, actor Martin Freeman of ″The Hobbit,” actor-comedian Adam Sandler and model Rachel Hunter.
- AP
Members of a Canadian First Nation have held a spiritual ceremony at a Scottish museum to begin the homeward journey of a totem pole stolen almost a century ago. The 11-meter (36-foot) pole is being restored by the National Museum of Scotland to the Nisga’a Nation in northern British Columbia. It is one of the first times a British museum has returned artifacts to North America’s Indigenous peoples. Chief Earl Stephens, whose Nisga’a name is Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl, said that “after nearly 100 years, we are finally able to bring our dear relative home to rest on Nisga’a lands." The pole will be flown to Canada on an Canadian air force plane before going on display at the Nisga’a Museum.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return this winter with a holiday tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” The hybrid of heavy metal, classical music, theater production, pyrotechnics and laser lightshow will hit 62 cities and deliver 104 performances in both matinee and evening sets. It kicks off on Nov. 15 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and runs through Dec. 30, concluding at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Al Pitrelli is TSO's guitarist and music director. He says that since the band started 28 years ago, their winter tours have become a tradition for loyal fans and their families.