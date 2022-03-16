Garfield

Review: 'The Fell,' by Sarah Moss

  • Hannah Joyner - Star Tribune (TNS)

The main characters in "The Fell" consider how individual freedom and collective responsibility collide during a period of pandemic lockdown.

Review: 'Vagabonds!' by Eloghosa Osunde

  • Vikas Turakhia - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Through linked stories, Eloghosa Osunde's debut novel offers a scathing assessment of Nigeria's corruption and its laws criminalizing same-sex relationships.

A spring bouquet of 6 brand-new paperbacks

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Need to get lost in a book these days? Here's the best kind of spring bouquet: an assortment of fresh paperbacks, all recommended.

Former Chicago Bull Charles Oakley talks about his new memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’ and the punches, shoves and slaps he’s remembered for

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — The good news is Charles Oakley’s new memoir, “The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA’s Fiercest Competitors,” comes with a six-page index, for easy perusal. The bad news — particularly if you played in the NBA during the power forward’s 19-…

'60 Minutes' tops in TV for third straight week

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' “60 Minutes,” with reports on Ukraine, voting rights, Pete Buttigieg and “Ted Lasso,” was the week's most-watched live television show — making it three weeks in a row for the old guys.