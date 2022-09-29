Saudi-funded LIV Golf is refuting a report that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time. LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights. If a deal is imminent, it wasn't clear when it would start. Fox Sports had no comment. Media companies typically pay a sports league for the right to broadcast events. In a time buy, the league is responsible for paying for the time on air, along with the cost of production and selling advertising. LIV Golf events are currently available for streaming YouTube, Facebook and its website.