Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month. The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 25 in Los Angeles. He’s up for best male hip-hop artist, male R&B/pop artist along with best collaboration and viewer’s choice with Future and Tems for their song “Wait for U.” Drake’s three other nominations are shared with 21 Savage, who is up for five nods. The tandem is nominated for album of the year through “Her Loss,” best group and viewer’s choice for their hit “Jimmy Cooks." Rapper GloRilla will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated act with six.