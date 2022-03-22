Garfield

NY Philharmonic back at Geffen Hall Oct 7 after renovation
NY Philharmonic back at Geffen Hall Oct 7 after renovation

  • By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will return to Geffen Hall after a $550 million renovation on Oct. 7 with a concert led by music director Jaap van Zweden before an invited audience to thank healthcare, emergency and construction workers.

The Oscars are embracing better movies. The show acts like it’s embarrassed by them

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — You might have noticed some social-media chatter several weeks ago about how everyone’s favorite guessing game suddenly wasn’t fun anymore — that it had tilted in a pretentious new direction. The game was becoming too obscure, for the average American player. People were having…

HBO Max serving up a one-of-a-kind look at Julia Child

  • Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Though she’s been gone for 17 years, the hometown French chef, Julia Child, proves more popular than ever. She was the topic of the movie “Julie & Julia,” which starred Meryl Streep as the strapping chef. She’s the subject of a recent documentary titled “Julia” and was the heroine in a b…