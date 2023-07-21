- By JIM POLLOCK - Associated Press
The Barbie industrial complex has detonated, coating the planet in pink, sparkly fallout. For the blockbuster's soundtrack, “Barbie The Album,” director Greta Gerwig and producer Marc Ronson corralled a set of huge artists at the top of their games and have come away with a raucous, joyous, and occasionally touching collection, writes the Associated Press' Jim Pollock. The result is a worthy, danceable bookend to the classic “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack of a generation before, courtesy artists like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Tame Impala — even Ken actor Ryan Gosling himself.
‘Abbott Elementary’ stars and local working actors came together on Philly’s SAG-AFTRA picket line: ‘Enough is enough’
- Lizzy McLellan Ravitch and Punya Bhasin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Lisa Ann Walter now stars in a hit television show, and she’s appeared in a number of popular films over the last few decades. But, the actor recalled Thursday at a rally in Center City Philadelphia, raising her four children in Los Angeles earlier in her career meant shopping…
- AP
The Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Florida plans to open a new land next year based on characters from DreamWorks Animation. Company officials said Thursday that the new DreamWorks land opening next year will feature characters from the “Shrek” franchises, the “Trolls” film series and “Kung Fu Panda.” The 4-acre land is geared toward young children and their families, as is a separate theme park in Frisco, Texas that the company announced plans for earlier this year. The new DreamWorks land will be located where a set of KidZone attractions used to be.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her dating choices in the aftermath of her divorce from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
- Holly Aguirre - New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Fresh off the release of his stand-up special “Baby J,” funnyman and new-ish father John Mulaney is currently giving new material the sniff test at the Largo Comedy Club in Los Angeles.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Fire is in the air this summer, literally, and at the movies. In Christian Petzold's “Afire,” friends descend on a family home for a working vacation, one is a writer, one is a photographer, to find a mysterious guest already in the house. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that though the flames aren’t of the nuclear variety, the smoke from his tension-filled chamber piece about a few young adults at a vacation house near the Baltic Sea one summer certainly gets in your eyes. ”Afire" has not been rated and expands in limited release Friday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Ed Sheeran says bringing Eminem out on stage at Ford Field was "real childhood dream stuff come true."
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities. While Los Angeles and New York are the epicenters of strike actions, there are dozens of mid-sized and small locals across the country representing performers and writers. The Philadelphia rally at Love Park drew actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter, stars of the hit Philly-set TV show “Abbott Elementary.” The unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streamers and production companies — seem far apart, with no negotiations happening or planned.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
Librarians in Florida who feared fines for hosting drag queen story hours, and Pride parade organizers who worried about citations for including drag performers, can breathe easier now. That is because a federal judge in Florida has ruled that his injunction blocking the state’s anti-drag law extends to all venues in the state. Gary Israel, an attorney for a restaurant that challenged the new law, says a pair of orders from the judge makes clear that drag performances in themselves are not lewd or lascivious behavior. The new law punished venues for allowing children into “adult live performances,” though it did not mention drag shows specifically.
- By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. - AP Pro Football Writer
Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are fully tuned in now to their turn on “Hard Knocks.” Saleh showed up to his first news conference of training camp Thursday decked out in a black long-sleeved T-shirt that displayed his change of heart with “I love HK” with a green heart. Saleh and the Jets made it clear last month the Jets would prefer not to be on the HBO documentary series this summer. Saleh said the team spoke to the “Hard Knocks” crew and told them the Jets' concerns and were able to talk through them. The Jets reportedly discussed tweaking some of the access, including not showing players being cut.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Despite starring in the blockbuster franchises like “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Zoe Saldaña was too intimidated at first to say yes to a role in Taylor Sheridan's new series “Special Ops: Lioness." Saldaña says she has ADD and is dyslexic so she finds the task of learning a lot of dialogue to be “daunting" and says she's gravitated to the action genre to help keep her focused. One year after passing on the project, Saldana called Sheridan to say she had a change of heart. In “Lioness,” Saldaña plays a CIA operative in a secret program that has female spies befriend women with ties to terror organizations. It debuts Saturday on Paramount+.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The comic sci-fi blaxploitation homage "They Cloned Tyrone" is a wild genre mashup that mixes styles and influences from across the genre spectrum, like a trip to the video store with nods to filmmakers John Carpenter, Spike Lee, Boots Riley and others.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."]
Fran Drescher says SAG was ‘manipulated’ before strike: ‘Studios just wanted more time to promote summer movies’
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher claimed studio execs unfairly “manipulated” SAG actors during their negotiations, in a recent interview that came just days after the actress went viral for her impassioned announcement of their strike.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The dissolution of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's nearly eight-year marriage has officially begun.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John Amos' son, Kelly "K.C." Amos, was recently arrested on suspicion of making "terroristic threats" against his sister, Shannon Amos, amid the siblings' public dispute over their father.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Broadway and the touring theater community seem to have avoided a labor disruption like the one that has silenced the film and television industry. The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions, which represent producers, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced Thursday they had reached a tentative agreement that had threatened a strike as early as Friday. About 1,500 workers — stagehands, hair and makeup artists, and wardrobe personnel — are directly covered by the tentative agreement, currently working on 28 productions on Broadway and 17 on tour. The agreement still needs to be ratified.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Santa Clara — er, "Swiftie Clara," has elected a new mayor.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[Editor's note: This story contains spoilers from Episode 6 of "And Just Like That." Interviews with actors were conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.]
- AP
Johnny Depp has painted the emotions of recent years into a self-portrait and is offering the result for sale as a time-limited edition. The actor began working on the piece, titled “Five,” around 2021 in the midst of an explosive dispute with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which played out in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic. Depp says it was created at a time that was a bit dark, a bit confusing, A few months ago, Depp went back to the artwork, and after making adjustments, decided to publicly share what he views as an act of creative healing. Priced from $1,950, signed editions of “Five” go on sale Thursday for 13 days.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Barbie, the doll, may be 64 years old, but “Barbie,” the movie, is a pandemic baby. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker of “Little Women” and “Lady Bird” didn’t know that movies would ever come back and it was out of that sadness of being alone and the worry that maybe no one would ever make movies again that “Barbie” was born. Her “Barbie,” which releases in theaters on Friday stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Gerwig spoke to the AP this week about the film, the reviews, the tension between art and commerce, and the unlikely connection between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
