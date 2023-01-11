- AP
-
The 2023 Kentucky Visitor’s Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The agency says the theme of this year’s guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky’s artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine. The cover features a colorful mural of two horses on the Nulu Marketplace building in Louisville. The guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising with nearly 350,000 copies distributed around the world. This year’s guide features a new video series that allows people to watch artists in action by scanning QR codes in the publication.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Memorable moments at the Golden Globe Awards, back on TV after a year off, included a wrongly accused pianist. Host Jerrod Carmichael made it clear during the show that live piano player Chloe Flower was not the one to blame for the music telling winners to wrap it up. Michelle Yeoh, the star of many kung fu movies, said “I can beat you up” when the piano played during her acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy film for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That and similar moments brought some on social media to single out Flower, who tweeted she would never play during anyone's speech.
- By THALIA BEATY - Associated Press
-
The founder of FedEx, Fred Smith, believes that if you’ve done well, you should give back to the public interest. The 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran has stepped down as the CEO of FedEx but remains its executive chairman. Over the years, the billionaire has done little to publicize his and his family’s philanthropic donations but agreed to speak about a somewhat unusual donation to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. Smith is gifting the proceeds from the film “Devotion,” which he financed, that tells the story of two groundbreaking Naval aviators. The proceeds will fund scholarships for the children of Navy service members studying STEM.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Can you throw a party on a Tuesday that millions will want to watch on live television? It was the big bet the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association was willing to take to get the Golden Globe Awards back on television for its 80th anniversary. For the most part, it played like a pretty typical awards show with some good winners, truly moving speeches and a runtime that dragged on and on, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. The biggest asset was its live-wire host, Jerrod Carmichael, whose unsparing and truth-poking jabs had the audience on edge.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Rebounding from a calamitous public-relations crisis sparked by a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation, the Golden Globe Awards returned to the airwaves for the first time in two years Tuesday night.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The family of Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is “so thrilled with his progress” after he was badly injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day, his sister said Tuesday.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association returned to TV after a one-year hiatus with the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The nominees and winners are listed here.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
TV titan Ryan Murphy shared the spotlight Tuesday during his Golden Globes lifetime achievement speech to celebrate inspirational actors in the LGBTQ community.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jerrod Carmichael didn’t pull any punches with the Golden Globes as the Hollywood awards show made its TV comeback after a hiatus riddled with controversy.
- Houston Mitchell - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In an announcement that surprised many Tuesday, co-chief executive and chairwoman of the board Stephanie McMahon resigned from World Wrestling Entertainment.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Los Angeles prosecutors will retry “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson on three rape counts after a hopelessly deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in his first trial in November. The District Attorney’s Office declared prosecutors' plans at a Wednesday hearing. The move comes despite prosecutors failing to get even half of the previous jury to vote to convict on any of the counts against Masterson. He has pleaded not guilty to the rape of three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. His lawyer has said the acts were consensual. The judge tentatively set the retrial to begin in March.
- Maane Khatchatourian - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As the Golden Globes emerge from a cloud of controversy, another cloud hangs over Tuesday’s awards show as relentless storms continue to ravage California.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes’ return to television. They walked a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks, with a few notable exceptions. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween worm appearance, showed up in a sky high silver sparkler. Laverne Cox was a standout in blue and silver vintage John Galliano as she interviewed celebrities for E!. The crowd was treated to a reprieve from rain that has plagued Southern California. Lots of men showed up in traditional black suits and tuxedoes.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Foo Fighters are learning to fly without drummer Taylor Hawkins.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
She’s still in her prime.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Revenge is a dish best served cold, over many courses and paid for by someone else.
- AP
-
Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will hit the stage as headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Organizers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California. Other notable performers include Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, Earthgang and Chemical Brothers. Bad Bunny is expected to perform on both Fridays, Blackpink will go on both Saturdays, and Frank Ocean will close out both Sundays. Festival officials mentioned that the first weekend would have very limited passes.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Is it possible to cancel cancel culture?
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Meghan Markle was left “sobbing on the floor” by the end of a testy text exchange with Kate Middleton days ahead of Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the renegade royal reportedly writes in his new memoir.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Bob Odenkirk is still processing his feelings after suffering a massive heart attack in July 2021 and says a big takeaway is to strive for a better work-life balance. Says the actor: "I have to do a better job.” The heart attack happened on the set of the final season of AMC's “Better Call Saul.” He returned to work five weeks later and then quickly went into production on a new comedy for AMC called “Lucky Hank.” Based on the novel “Straight Man” by Richard Russo, Odenkirk plays an unsatisfied English professor at a Pennsylvania college his character describes as “mediocracy’s capital.”
Bad Bunny to produce Netflix adaptation of bestselling young adult LGBTQ novel ‘They Both Die at the End’
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bad Bunny is bringing to Netflix an adaptation of the popular LGBTQ young adult novel “They Both Die at the End.”
- C. Isaiah Smalls II - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — Miami, get ready for an Afrobeats take over.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Meek Mill has issued an apology for covertly shooting an explicit music video in Ghana's presidential palace, known as Jubilee House.