Review: Digital tech advances, AI spur hacking of society
Review: Digital tech advances, AI spur hacking of society

  • By FRANK BAJAK - AP Technology Writer

Hacking is universally understood as the exploitation of a software vulnerability by a malicious actor. But hacking encompasses so much more. By gaming systems, it achieves outcomes for which they were not designed. People do it to the economy, the tax code, the law. Security guru Bruce Schneier’s “The Mind of a Hacker” surveys hacking’s most effective applications with both hope and dread, the latter because digital technology and artificial intelligence are putting it on steroids. AP technology writer Frank Bajak calls the book Schneier provides “an easily digestible, mind-opening treatise on how hacking exacerbates inequality.” W.W. Norton & Company releases it Tuesday.

At last: Streisand memoir 'My Name is Barbra' coming Nov. 7
At last: Streisand memoir 'My Name is Barbra' coming Nov. 7

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Barbra Streisand’s very long-awaited memoir, a project she has talked about for her years, is coming out this fall. Penguin Random House imprint Viking announced Tuesday that it will release “My Name is Barbra” on Nov. 7. Publishers have sought a Streisand memoir for decades, with the singer telling Jimmy Fallon in 2021 that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had asked her to write one in the early 1980s, when the former first lady was an editor at Doubleday. The 80-year-old multi-hyphenate told Fallon that she had written more than 800 pages, and she surely has enough stories to fill them.

How the Oscar-nominated makeup team of 'The Batman' made Colin Farrell disappear

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A rotund, middle-aged mystery man showed up to the set of "The Batman" early in production. The skin on his face was weatherbeaten, scarred. He brought with him a slight limp and a beaklike nose, jowls and slightly arched eyebrows. He resembled the missing link between the ghosts of Danny Ai…

Death? Bill Nighy will worry about that later

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Bill Nighy handed me a cassette mixtape many years ago titled "Ooh Baby Ooh," a nod to the chorus of a Lou Reed rocker that was not among the 20 songs on the cassette, though there was plenty of Lou and Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield and Maxwell, the last included because Nigh…

Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition

  • By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press

A blockbuster exhibition at the Netherlands’ national museum of art and history is bringing together 28 works by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Not bad considering only 37 paintings are generally ascribed to the artist who lived from 1632-1675 in the city of Delft. Never before have so many Vermeer works been put on show together in a single exhibition. Seven of the paintings haven’t been in the Netherlands in more than two centuries. Museum General Director Taco Dibbits says Vermeer "has this quality of kind of everything is perfect. Everything falls in place.”