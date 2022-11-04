Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Japanese Kabuki star wants to reach younger, global audience
Ap
AP

Japanese Kabuki star wants to reach younger, global audience

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press

A Japanese Kabuki star who recently assumed a prestigious stage name says he wants to preserve the traditional art while adopting a new approach, including by collaborating with artists from other genres around the world as he seeks to attract younger audiences. Ichikawa Danjuro XIII, formerly known as Ichikawa Ebizo, is scheduled give a series of performances at Tokyo’s Kabukiza theater through December to celebrate his name succession. In the world of Kabuki, a stage name is handed down over generations in a family and carries a great responsibility and honor. Danjuro has brought Star Wars to the Kabuki theater and collaborated with an opera singer and said Friday he hopes to do more in the future.

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
Ap
AP

Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz

  • By MARC LEVY - Associated Press

TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn't elaborate.

World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019
Sports
AP

World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019

  • AP

The Houston Astros’ World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta’s 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020. The first four games this year averaged 11,329,000 viewers on Fox, up 4% from the four-game average of 10,918,000 last year.

AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun
Ap
AP

AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun

  • By DON THOMPSON - Associated Press

California’s attorney general will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year, even though it turned out the gun he carried was fake. Thursday's announcement by Attorney General Rob Bonta ends his first such review under a new California law that requires the state Department of Justice to review all incidents where an officer shoots and kills an unarmed civilian in the state. Officers responded in July 2021 to reports that Matthew James Sova was walking with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. At least one person reported seeing him pointing the gun at someone.

Review: Glen Phillips is thoughtful and tuneful on new album
Ap
AP

Review: Glen Phillips is thoughtful and tuneful on new album

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

On Glen Phillips’ new album, the veteran singer-songwriter considers the pleasure derived from a glass of water, and the value of being OK with being just OK. The album is titled “There Is So Much Here.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the set is a thoughtful, tuneful collection of contemplations on life’s simple charms. Phillips shares his musings via piano ballads and bouncy, retro guitar pop. While the album’s title sounds like a celebration, Phillips acknowledges how elusive contentment can be. “A new day is here,” he sings, somehow sounding wary. The album will be released Friday.

Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive
Ap
AP

Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive

  • AP

Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet. Unite Here Local 737 released a report Thursday saying that an adult worker with no dependents would need to earn $18.19 an hour to make a living wage, while a family with two children would need both parents earning $23.91 an hour for a living wage. Local 737 is part of a coalition of other unions currently negotiating a new contract for service workers at Walt Disney World, central Florida’s largest employer.

Ap
AP

Sharon Stone has ‘large tumor’ found after misdiagnosis

  • Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)

Sharon Stone took to Instagram to announce she has a tumor that was only discovered after a misdiagnosis, a cautionary tale she hopes will encourage followers to “get a second opinion” when it comes to medical issues.