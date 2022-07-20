A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized after a viral video appearing to show a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls at a parade in Philadelphia. The mother of one of the girls posted the video from the incident at Sesame Place to Instagram on Saturday. It showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two Black girls who had their arms outstretched. Sesame Place has issued two apologizes since, saying the performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and promising to take action to do better.