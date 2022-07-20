The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Gregory Yee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Months after a 19-year-old suspected of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in Los Angeles was mistakenly released from jail, federal authorities are offering a reward for information on his whereabouts.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amber Heard got a lot of flak on social media during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp. Now comes a report that, perhaps unsurprisingly, shows that not all of that negativity was organic.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The death of stand-up comedian Jak Knight has been ruled a suicide.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mo’Nique is finally getting her Netflix special.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Justin Bieber will resume his "Justice" world tour on July 31 after contracting a virus that left his face partially paralyzed, a representative for the singer told Variety on Tuesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sesame Workshop has gone into full damage-control mode after a viral video showed a character at a "Sesame Street"-themed amusement park rebuffing two Black children.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedians Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are breaking new ground in the breakup game with one of the year's most amicable splits.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sylvester Stallone's review of "Rocky Balboa" and "Creed" producer David Winkler's new memoir is a total knockout. And not in a good way.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized after a viral video appearing to show a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls at a parade in Philadelphia. The mother of one of the girls posted the video from the incident at Sesame Place to Instagram on Saturday. It showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two Black girls who had their arms outstretched. Sesame Place has issued two apologizes since, saying the performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and promising to take action to do better.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — San Diego Comic-Con International is upping its coronavirus screenings in the wake of the latest viral surge across California.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending July 15th.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Advocates for Los Angeles' unhoused community are holding Joe Rogan accountable for encouraging violence toward homeless people on his influential podcast.
‘Nope’ star Daniel Kaluuya loved reuniting with Jordan Peele for another horror movie: ‘We just got back in step very quickly’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Starring in “Nope” was an easy yes for Daniel Kaluuya.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Roger Waters is upset that news outlets didn't come review his show. And he's taking it out on Drake and the Weeknd.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lizzo’s pop stardom has relied only partially on pop hits.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The late-night talk show "Desus & Mero" will not return for a fifth season at Showtime as hosts Desus Nice and the Kid Mero look to pursue separate creative endeavors, a spokesperson for the network told the L.A. Times on Monday.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Rap superstar Lil Uzi Vert has changed their pronouns to they/them on Instagram.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ric Flair is saying goodbye to the wrestling ring — again.
- Christopher Knight - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For more than a quarter-century, a Claes Oldenburg sculpture stood as a side-street landmark in West Hollywood. An enormous stainless-steel knife blade, 6 feet tall and 12 feet long, sliced down from the roof of a vernacular building on North Hilldale Avenue, jutting out toward…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Laure Calamy shines at the center of Caroline Vignal’s charming French comedy “My Donkey, My Lover & I,” in a performance that earned her a Cesar Award for best actress in 2021. The original French title of the film is “Antoinette dans les Cevennes,” or “Antoinette in the Cevennes,” a re…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A fan campaign that successfully got Warner Bros. to release the extended version of Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” may have been helped out by a fake army.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog won’t face charges for trespassing at the Capitol.