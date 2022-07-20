Garfield

Sesame Place apologizes after Black girls snubbed at parade

  • By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press

A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized after a viral video appearing to show a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls at a parade in Philadelphia. The mother of one of the girls posted the video from the incident at Sesame Place to Instagram on Saturday. It showed the character Rosita high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing “no” and walking away from the two Black girls who had their arms outstretched. Sesame Place has issued two apologizes since, saying the performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and promising to take action to do better.

AP

Appreciation: For sculptor Claes Oldenburg, art was the soul of Pop

  • Christopher Knight - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — For more than a quarter-century, a Claes Oldenburg sculpture stood as a side-street landmark in West Hollywood. An enormous stainless-steel knife blade, 6 feet tall and 12 feet long, sliced down from the roof of a vernacular building on North Hilldale Avenue, jutting out toward…