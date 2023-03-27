The arrest of actor Jonathan Majors has upended the Army’s newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers. Authorities say Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. Majors was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament. Army leaders were hopeful that the star's popularity would help them reach the youth audience. The Army says in a statement that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”