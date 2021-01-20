Garfield

How Netflix helped 'The White Tiger' movie become a reality
Entertainment
AP

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was scrolling through Twitter a few years ago when she saw a headline that a film adaptation of “The White Tiger” was in the works. She immediately got on the phone to her agent. Her request: Please call the producers and offer her services. At the very least, she wante…

Sound Advice: How to record over-the-air broadcasts without cable

  • Don Lindich Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I read your article about watching television broadcasts with antennas. I have antennas and they work great, but the hesitance I have to cutting the cable is losing my ability to record programming on a DVR. Could you talk about recording options for over-the-air broadcasts, and how they work?

This week's family streaming picks

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Kicking the week off with Martin Luther King Jr. Day makes this one a great time for families to discuss and remember the celebrated civil rights leader and his legacy fighting for racial justice. There are quite a few streaming specials and films that can help start those conversations and …

Music stars slam UK's 'shameful' failure on EU touring rules
  • By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of U.K. music stars including Elton John, Ed Sheeran and conductor Simon Rattle say musicians have been “shamefully failed” by the British government, which has left them facing post-Brexit restrictions on touring in the European Union.