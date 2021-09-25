Garfield

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

'BMF' series explores climb of '80s drug kingpin 'Big Meech'
'BMF' series explores climb of '80s drug kingpin 'Big Meech'

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson remembered hearing stories about how two brothers emerged from rough inner-city Detroit streets to become wealthy drug kingpins and eventually embraced by hip-hop culture.

Milan Fashion Week: Prada deconstructs luxe evening wear

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week opened its third day of preview shows for next spring and summer against the backdrop of thousands of young environmental protesters calling out the industry Friday for its wasteful and polluting ways.