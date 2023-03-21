- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 13:
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I have seen your articles about excellent TVs for the money and the law of diminishing returns, but I am someone who wants the best and does not mind paying for it. What would you recommend for a price-no-object TV over 75 inches in size?
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Something just feels right about Kiefer Sutherland being in the center of a tense hourlong TV drama series.
- Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s fitting that Banda MS, the Mazatlan, Mexico-born banda group, started 2023 with the February release of “Un Chingo de Tequila,” a collaboration with Latin pop singer Mario Domm.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
The Plot Thickens
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Rev. Wheeler Parker was there in the bedroom when Emmett Till was abducted. His memoir recounts the 70-year push for federal charges
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. lives just outside Justice.
- Laura McCallum - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Lynne Olson's ninth book of history profiles a fiery Egyptologist who led an international campaign.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A potent, unusual crime novel about an ex-cop whose misfortunes mirror those of his homeland.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: The Pulitzer Prize winner has a bold way of looking at — and solving — poverty.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Mid-March might not be the best time to go Up North, but it's a great time to read about being Up North.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A harrowing exposé of child abuse and torture in Catholic orphanages of the 20th century.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Jillian Price - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Jamar Perry sold thousands of copies of his first children’s book, “Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdoms.”
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When I contact Mona Simpson about setting up an interview timed to the publication of her new novel, "Commitment," she replies in what can only be described as an extraordinary way.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Singer, actor and TV host Nick Lachey must now complete 52 court-ordered sessions of anger management treatment and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for one year, following a heated exchange with a paparazzo in L.A.
Bodyguard to J.Lo and former Mr. Universe runner-up pepper-sprayed by teen for objecting to pot smoking in NYC lobby
- Rocco Parascandola and Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A one-time runner-up in the Mr. Universe competition — who currently moonlights as a bodyguard for Jennifer Lopez and other celebs — found trouble waiting just outside his Manhattan apartment.
The writer who inspired 'Mean Girls' says she's considering legal action against Tina Fey and Paramount
- Emily Bloch - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
The author whose book inspired Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" says that when she asked for "unpaid dues," she was hit with something akin to "And none for Gretchen Weiners, bye."
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — "Bel-Air," starring West Philly native Jabari Banksin as a teenager who moves in with rich relatives in Southern California, has been renewed for a third season on Peacock.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A sibling rivalry is unfolding between brothers and former bandmates Rudolph and Ronald Isley in the Illinois court system.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The pop-rockers of 3 Doors Down are heading down the hall across the U.S. to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary and their sophomore album, "Away From the Sun."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend is trying to get her due in a recent lawsuit filed against the Latin superstar.
- By CRISTINA JALERU - The Associated Press
And then there were only two. Depeche Mode's newest album “Memento Mori” feels like a tribute to founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Now a duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, the record's title (a Latin reminder of death) allows the British electro-pop giants to stare lovingly into the abyss. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that Depeche Mode have always been a genre unto itself, dark, edgy and timeless. The 12 tracks are fully intoxicating in sound, but death is always hovering on the periphery. The album is out Friday.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Al Franken once lobbied, unsuccessfully, to be the "Weekend Update" anchor on "Saturday Night Live." This week, he's getting the next best thing.