Sound Advice: Sparing no expense? Consider this OLED TV

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I have seen your articles about excellent TVs for the money and the law of diminishing returns, but I am someone who wants the best and does not mind paying for it. What would you recommend for a price-no-object TV over 75 inches in size?

Ap
AP

Banda MS talks about its 20-year run ahead of Kia Forum shows

  • Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s fitting that Banda MS, the Mazatlan, Mexico-born banda group, started 2023 with the February release of “Un Chingo de Tequila,” a collaboration with Latin pop singer Mario Domm.

Ap
AP

‘Bel-Air’ on Peacock is renewed for its third season

  • Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — "Bel-Air," starring West Philly native Jabari Banksin as a teenager who moves in with rich relatives in Southern California, has been renewed for a third season on Peacock.

Review: Depeche Mode face down the abyss in 'Memento Mori'

  • By CRISTINA JALERU - The Associated Press

And then there were only two. Depeche Mode's newest album “Memento Mori” feels like a tribute to founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who died in 2022. Now a duo of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, the record's title (a Latin reminder of death) allows the British electro-pop giants to stare lovingly into the abyss. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that Depeche Mode have always been a genre unto itself, dark, edgy and timeless. The 12 tracks are fully intoxicating in sound, but death is always hovering on the periphery. The album is out Friday.