- AP
-
“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor's representative says Sunday that the 51-year-old Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available. The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
All hail Sir Brian May, the latest entertainment luminary to be knighted by the British monarchy.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk are veterans when it comes to calling outdoor games. Yet, the Winter Classic still resonates for them as one of the biggest games of the season. This will be the fifth time Albert has done the Winter Classic, but only his second on television. Olczyk has been the television analyst for most of the Winter Classics since it started in 2008. Monday marks the second time TNT will carry the Winter Classic after it took over rights from NBC.
- AP
-
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar” film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1 billion globally. Numbers released Sunday by Comscore showed “Avatar” far ahead of the runner-up, Universal’s “Shrek” spinoff “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which made an estimated $16 million, and Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which brought in $4.8 million.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died less than a week after his mother announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He was 45.
- AP
-
Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74. Her publicist has announced the Grammy winner passed away while she was with family members. A cause of death was not immediately revealed. The group's 1973 self-titled debut album included the breakout hit, “Yes We Can Can.” The Pointer Sisters won three Grammy awards and had 13 U.S. top 20 hit songs between 1973 and 1985. Known for hits including “I’m So Excited,” “Slow Hand,” “Neutron Dance” and “Jump (For My Love),” the singers gained a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.
- Matt Brennan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politician…
