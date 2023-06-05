Prince Harry’s battle with the British press is headed for a showdown in a London courtroom this week with the publisher of the Daily Mirror. Harry is scheduled to testify in the High Court after his lawyer presents opening statements Monday in his case alleging phone hacking. It’s the first of the Duke of Sussex's several legal cases against the media to go to trial and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him. He'll be the first member of the British royal family to testify in court in more than a century. Mirror News Group has denied the phone hacking allegations and says it used legal methods to report on Harry.