A Los Angeles judge has declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee. Keya Morgan had been on trial on charges that he stole more than $220,000 in proceeds from memorabilia signings from Lee. When a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal, Judge George Lomeli dismissed the charges Tuesday. Defense attorney Alex Kessel says he and Morgan have spent four years proving his innocence, and today they prevailed. Lee, co-creator of characters including Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, died in 2018 at age 95.