Welcome to Lindeville, a fictional town for quirky small-town characters created by Ashley McBryde and her songwriting buddies. Her new album “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” is a character-driven concept album filled with detail-rich places, people and storylines. McBryde said the town and it's inhabitants might not be real, but they look a lot like every small town. She said that the collaborative project with other songwriters gave them all a different level of creative freedom. The tattooed singer has earned a reputation as a creative risk-taker in country music and on “Lindeville,” she encouraged everyone on the project to take the songs wherever they needed to go.