Often dubbed the prince of indie music, Mac DeMarco has built a devoted fanbase through his mix of distinct slacker rock and being unafraid to show off his endearingly offbeat personality. His latest release — a nine-hour, 199-song album — has confounded and stunned fans and critics alike. But for DeMarco, it was a way to reach his next creative phase. DeMarco, in his first interview since “One Wayne G” was released, tells The Associated Press that the album is essentially a self-portrait of the last five years of his life. He says it was a way to subvert modern expectations of what an album release looks like, and give space to songs he cared about.