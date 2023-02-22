- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An insightful, improbably wry historical novel about a future dictator.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
This is a love story. But like many, it’s long and lopsided. Kathy Lyons loves writing romance novels. And the romance novel industry — which claims a sizable percentage of the fiction bought in this country — only loves Kathy Lyons when it’s convenient. You might consider this an unhealthy …
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Born with a multitude of physical anamolies — including no thumbs or shinbones — Oksana Masters became an enormously successful athlete.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — Seattle author Sonora Jha would like to make it clear, "for the record," that her new campus-set novel "The Laughter," out now from HarperCollins, is not about Seattle University, where she is a professor and associate dean. (She smiled, though, when she said it.)
- Laura Yuen - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — The first time Rob Kirby casually mentioned to a stranger that he was married to a man was when he was buying dog food.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Erica Berry tracks the cultural footprints left by wolves and uncovers a history of all too human fears.
- Gieson Cacho - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Virtual reality is both the most intriguing and the most terrifying space in gaming. The technology is still so relatively new that developers are experimenting and trying to create novel experiences. It’s an area that has a sense of unbridled potential as developers figure out the best ways…
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
These titles are great to read this month — and any month. Every month.
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: The Pulitzer finalist for "The Great Believers" makes a gripping murder mystery of me-too politics at a boarding school.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
For Chris Palmer, the neon-hued pop culture of his youth in the ’80s and ’90s might have faded into a warm nostalgic glow, but he never stopped caring for the things he loved back then.
Review: 'The Story of a Life,' by Konstantin Paustovsky, translated from the Russian by Douglas Smith
- Eric Vanderwall - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: This new translation reintroduces the first three volumes of this epic Russian work to English readers. From harrowing scenes of war to schoolboy antics, the book is powerfully moving.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle is expected to get life in prison when he's sentenced Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom. A jury in July found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Hussle. He was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter. Judge H. Clay Jacke has a range of sentencing possibilities at Wednesday's hearing, but most of them amount to life in prison sentences. Holder shot the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star in 2019 outside Hussle's clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where the two men grew up.
- By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and it's raising new questions about the Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. A hard-right political commentator, Carlson says his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings. But granting such high-profile access to sensitive security details to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move that is raising alarms on Capitol Hill.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
The “Beggars Banquet” is filling up.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant may be Real Housewives — but they will never be the real Slim Shady, if Eminem has anything to say about it.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending February 17th
American Academy of Arts and Letters inducts San Diego composer Roger Reynolds, 1989 Pulitzer Prize winner
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Roger Reynolds, the visionary composer who earned a Pulitzer Prize for music in 1989 and has taught at UC San Diego since 1969, is one of this year’s 19 American Academy of Arts and Letters inductees.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
J.K. Rowling said she doesn’t care about how she will be remembered for prosperity.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The BBC has apologized for its coverage of J.K. Rowling for the second time this year after an on-air guest was unchallenged when referencing the "Harry Potter" author as anti-trans.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Megan Fox has stated in no uncertain terms that no third person — and no third thing — has gotten between her and musician Machine Gun Kelly, who have reportedly been working through some issues in the days since Super Bowl weekend.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Constance Wu and boyfriend Ryan Kattner are expecting, again.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor Julian Sands' whereabouts remain unknown more than a month after he was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area in January.