Along with the thousands of books it released in 2022, the publishing industry also offered — not always willingly — some stories about itself. Penguin Random House's effort to buy Simon & Schuster ended up in a closely watched antitrust trial. Some 250 HarperCollins staffers went on strike and members of the publishing community maintained ongoing response on social media. Authors posted their book advances, agents criticized HarperCollins and other publishers and editors shared they year-by-year salaries. Some even used social media to announce they were quitting. Overall, sales were down from the historic high of 2021, but the numbers are still better than before the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES — The thing about being an arts writer is: You get to look at art for a living. And mull it for days.
After five years of Latin music's meteoric ascent in the American mainstream, it's hardly surprising — at least to anyone paying attention — that Bad Bunny and Rosalía's exhilarating new albums have eclipsed even the most popular Anglophone artists of today. While the Puerto Rican heartthrob…
In a year when we inched that much closer to streaming's eternal now, the music of 2022 felt suffused with temporality — looking back to a better time, anticipating tomorrow's promise, taking stock of the present in 15-second snippets.
In another year jam-packed with comedy, it’s always hard to pin down which specials we might actually circle back to when we remember the good times of 2022. Though we could be totally wrong about this (hear that, internet trolls?), there’s a short list of one-hour laugh fests that immediate…
LOS ANGELES — Just when you think things are about to improve, the reality of what we've been dealing with sinks in. Let's not hide the truth: 2022 was a bruiser, economically and emotionally.
DULUTH, Minn. — A romantic montage early in a new Hulu holiday movie finds its couple cuddling while strolling on Superior Street, sharing popcorn at Duluth Candy Co., and peeking from the windows of the train on the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
Whether you heard them on TikTok, on the radio or on a fresh slab of old-fashioned vinyl, new songs helped make sense this year of a world that seemed to need more interpretation with every passing month.
LOS ANGELES — Here we go again. Last year at this time, we looked back at our buoyancy, gingerly bouncing back from COVID-19. But 2022 became, with new surges, a boomerang year. Somehow, though, the performing arts are getting through it.
This year was supposed to be the year that television nosedived into a creative slump. Worriers theorized that the darkest days of the pandemic had disrupted so many productions that there'd be nothing left worth watching by the time 2022 rolled around: Think of it as the entertainment equiv…
Well, friends, we have survived to (almost) the end of another year of television. TV is great, and also often terrible. But given how much of it there is, simple math tells us that there's still more worth watching than anyone not actually able to insert extra hours into the day can manage.
My list of the best movies of 2022 is still in the works. In the meantime, I figured a list of my favorite movie performances this year would be easier to compile. I was wrong, of course — not just because there are always more actors than movies to choose from, but also because actors so of…
Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy. But he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. He tells The Associated Press in an interview at his home in Portugal he doesn't think that’s possible. He acknowledges that the recent unrest in several Chinese cities that has questioned Beijing’s authority — going so far as to demand President Xi Jinping’s resignation in what have been the boldest protests in decades — is “a big deal.” But he says it is unlikely to go further.
“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.)
FICTION: Two Gold Rush-era working girls set out to solve some murders.
“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell. (Knopf, $28.)
Poetry has a new editor — and now a new issue. It’s time to give a fresh look at this important Chicago magazine.
CHICAGO — The new editor of Poetry magazine, one of the city’s most important and influential publications, is Adrian Matejka, a great poet and a good guy.
FICTION: A photographer documents the struggle for women's suffrage, while her husband struggles to make it to the South Pole.
FICTION: A thoughtful meditation on midwifery and the difficulty of living in the light, set in the darkness of the Icelandic winter.
NONFICTION: Historian charts the rise of the U.S. environmental movement.
FICTION: A darkly compelling novel about a woman forced to confront the sins of her past.
NONFICTION: The little-known story of pacifist activism during World War II, told through the lives of four people.
It was a particularly good year for excellent books and 10 is way too few. In order of authors’ names: