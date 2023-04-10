Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' races to first place with rocket start at box office

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It was game over for live-action titles at the domestic box office this weekend as Nintendo and Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" opened in first place with $146.4 million collected over a three-day period and $204.6 million amassed over its entire five-day launch, according …

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: