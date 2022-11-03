Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Movie review: Florence Pugh carries gripping tale of faith in 'The Wonder'

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Sebastian Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman”), “The Wonder” is set in 1862 Ireland, where an English nurse named Mrs. Wright (Florence Pugh) has been sent to keep watch over a girl who has been dubbed “the fasting child” in the press. Her name is Anna O’Donnell (Kila Lo…

Ap
AP

Movie review: ‘Aftersun’ an uneasy coming of age tale

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

A Cannes award winner for Edinburgh, Scotland-born writer-director Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” is the story of a young woman remembering a trip she took as a preteen with her troubled, but loving father. When the film begins, we see some video images captured on a late 1980s-early 1990s digi…

Ap
AP

Jake Tapper leaving CNN prime-time post

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — CNN host Jake Tapper is moving out of the 9 p.m. Eastern time spot he briefly occupied in the cable news channel’s prime-time lineup.

TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%
Sports
AP

TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%

  • AP

Philadelphia’s 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year’s third game. Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on a Friday night, while this year’s Game 3 was on a Tuesday. This year’s audience was up 34% from the 8,339,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in 2020, the lowest-rated World Series. Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 3 was viewed by 11,373,000.

Ap
AP

CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press

CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office to compensate the network’s shareholders, as part of an insider trading investigation and for concealing sexual assault allegations against Moonves. The broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the New York attorney general said were kept in the dark because network executives concealed the allegations.

Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso
Ap
AP

Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press

Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday's announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide. The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.

Review: Florence Pugh shines in haunting ‘The Wonder’
Ap
AP

Review: Florence Pugh shines in haunting ‘The Wonder’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

It is 1862 in a remote Irish village when an English nurse is called in by a local council to observe and investigate a phenomenon in the haunting new film “The Wonder.” There is an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten food in four months and seems to still be healthy. The nurse played by Florence Pugh is to watch the girl. They say they’d like to know if it’s a miracle or not. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is an effective Gothic mystery anchored by another stunning Pugh performance. “The Wonder” is in theaters now and on Netflix Nov. 16.

Filmmaker Haggis testifies in rape lawsuit against him
Ap
AP

Filmmaker Haggis testifies in rape lawsuit against him

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

Filmmaker Paul Haggis has taken the witness stand in the trial of a rape lawsuit against him. But the Oscar-winner didn’t immediately discuss the sexual assault claims of five women who have testified. Instead, the screenwriter and director on Wednesday began what could be days of testimony by focusing on his yearslong clash with the Church of Scientology. His lawyers have been trying to suggest that the suit might be the product of a Scientology plot against Haggis. They haven’t provided direct proof of a connection between the star-studded church and his accusers, only one of whom is suing. Her lawyers, and the church, call the argument a bogus conspiracy theory.

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest
Ap
AP

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

  • AP

Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” in a climate protest last week have been sentenced to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest. Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague at a hearing Wednesday, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules. One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The painting was not damaged.