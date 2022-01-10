- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
-
“The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” by Mike Sielski (St. Martin’s Press)
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 16-22:
- Lisa Deaderick - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
The decision to award reggaeton artist J Balvin as Afro-Latino Artist of the Year last month is a familiarly puzzling and frustrating story. The musical genre — created by Afro-Panamanians and initially known as "reggae en espanol" — is a popular and profitable style of music originating in …
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
There's a question ping-ponging around the movie world as to whether or not "Spider-Man: No Way Home" should be nominated for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Don’t cry, white boy. You’re gonna live.”
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
To celebrate an actor of Sidney Poitier's greatness should require no qualifier, no asterisk, though before he died last week at the age of 94, a lot of people seemed eager to affix one.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Phil Alden Robinson ("Field of Dreams") directed Sidney Poitier in "Sneakers" (1992), which co-starred Robert Redford, River Phoenix, Mary McDonnell, David Strathairn and Dan Aykroyd. The film followed an eccentric team of cybersecurity specialists led by Redford who hire themselves out to t…
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Learning that Sidney Poitier had died, I thought first of his performance in "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner," not because it was his best film, or even my favorite, but because it told the story of so many families, including mine.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The following contains major spoilers from the finale of "Dexter: New Blood."
TV best bets: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, John Cena, ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie,’ Marilyn Monroe
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
The big movie of the week is Apple TV+’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand debuting Friday. It’s an historical thriller written and directed by Joel Coen and based on the Shakespeare play.
- Stacy Perman and Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Long billed as Hollywood’s “party of the year,” Sunday’s Golden Globes more closely resembled an intimate tax attorneys’ convention.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — List of winners at Sunday's 79th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced via social media after the ceremony lost its broadcaster due to issues with its host, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Golden Globes winners include Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Garfield and Jean Smart as show isn’t televised amid controversy
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The winners list at the 2022 Golden Globes wasn’t short on star power — even though the actual ceremony was.
- Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of international journalists that hand out the Golden Globes, announced the winners of its television and film awards Sunday night even though its usual star-studded telecast was scrapped for 2022.
- Matt Brennan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor who became "America's Dad" with his appearances on the sitcom "Full House" and the clip-compilation show "America's Funniest Home Videos" in the 1990s, was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed on social media.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bob Saget, who delighted audiences as the affable father of three on “Full House” and earned laughs with his raunchy routines as a stand-up comedian, was found dead in his Florida hotel room Sunday, officials said.
- Skyler Swisher - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
-
ORLANDO, Fla. — Bob Saget — a comedic legend who rose to fame on the hit show “Full House” — was found dead at Ritz-Carlton Orlando Sunday, Orange County Sheriff’s officials confirmed. He was 65.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Television star Dwayne Hickman, known for lead roles in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” and “The Bob Cummings Show,” died Sunday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family confirmed. He was 87.
- By MICHAEL TARM - Associated Press
-
Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87.
- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — British police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle as it reviews security arrangements at the landmark where Queen Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The glamorous spies of “The 355” were no competition for the movie theater’s reigning webslinger.