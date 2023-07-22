Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Ap
AP

Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer

Few artists could match Tony Bennett's ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice. The interpreter of the Great American Songbook called Frank Sinatra a peer, and he called Bennett his favorite singer. Yet it was Bennett's work with countless younger musicians, with duet partners who ranged from Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder to John Legend, that set him apart. They responded to his generous spirit and professionalism. Tony Bennett always brought the goods. Bennett, who had Alzheimer's Disease in the final years of his life, died Friday at age 95.

Ap
AP

‘The View’ co-creator Bill Geddie dies at 68

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

“The View” hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are mourning the loss of the popular talk show’s co-creator Bill Geddie, who died on Thursday. He was 68.

AI is the wild card in Hollywood's strikes. Here's an explanation of its unsettling role
Ap
AP

AI is the wild card in Hollywood's strikes. Here's an explanation of its unsettling role

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Getting control of the use of artificial intelligence is a central issue in the current strikes of Hollywood's actors and writers. Famous actors fear that studios will be able to alter and reuse their images and voices without getting their consent or paying them properly. Less known actors fear that they will be replaced altogether with digital avatars. The studios say they've offered fair protections on the issue, but the actors' union disagrees. Striking screenwriters say they are OK with using AI to help create scripts, but that it should be a tool in their hands, not something their employers can use to push them aside.