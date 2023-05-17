The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is the latest televised ceremony to be upended by striking screenwriters.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Live With Kelly and Mark" — and Ryan?
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Megan Fox took viewers deep into her mind in an interview for Sports Illustrated, revealing that she contends with body dysmorphia.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Martha Stewart first met Snoop Dogg, what stood out to her was the way he laughed.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Police recently detained a man who attempted to drop off flowers at Lady Gaga's Malibu residence.
- AP
-
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival opened its 76th edition with a parade of stars, including the much-debated return of Johnny Depp.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Multiple women came forward Tuesday to accuse Chris D'Elia of sexual assault, harassment and abuse three years after the comedian and podcast host was hit with a wave of misconduct allegations.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
Disney is asking a state judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a governing board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World. The company claimed in its motion on Tuesday that Disney has been the victim of the “weaponizing” powers of government aimed at punishing it for protected speech. Disney’s motion was filed in state court in Orlando. It was the latest twist in legal battles being played out in federal and state courts among the entertainment giant, DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The fight is over who controls the special governing district that decides what gets built at Disney World.
- By DAVID KLEPPER - Associated Press
-
YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending May 12th.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Just a month after confirming they were engaged, "Barbarian" star Justin Long revealed that he's married to his co-star Kate Bosworth.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A settlement has been reached in a family dispute over the will of the late Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of music great Elvis Presley, lawyers told a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
And the winner of this year's Tiny Desk Contest is ... Little Moon.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
For Savannah Chrisley, the holidays haven't been the same since her parents, "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their yearslong prison sentences in January.
- Earl Hopkins - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — We know a celebratory strut when we see one, and pop icon Janet Jackson’s wasn’t one to miss Monday night.
- AP
-
U.S. designer Rhuigi Villasenor is leaving his position as creative director of Swiss fashion house Bally. The was announced Tuesday as a joint decision. Villasenior has led the creative team at Bally since January 2022. He helped boost the brand’s visibility with a return to the runway and front-row celebrity guests including Adrien Brody and Ella Emhoff. The Filipino-American designer called his tenure at Bally “an incredible honor.” The 170-year-old brand fashion house says an in-house team will design collections until “a new creative organization is announced.’’
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Riot Fest headliners for 2023 will be Foo Fighters and Turnstile Friday; The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age Saturday; and The Cure and Mars Volta Sunday.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Sonja Frisell's production of Verdi's “Aida” ends a 35-year run at the Metropolitan Opera on Thursday with its 262nd performance. The lavish staging features a Triumphal Scene with 272 people, four horses, 62 spears and 41 swords. The production is the second-most seen in the Met's 140-year history behind Franco Zeffirelli's 1981 version of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” whose total rises to about 550 by this season’s end. A new “Aida” by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer is set to open in 2024-25. Frisell’s version premiered on Dec. 8, 1988, with James Levine conducting Leona Mitchell, Plácido Domingo and Fiorenza Cossotto.
As MTV News exits, revisit our 1989 interview with Kurt Loder: 'MTV is really good at doing stupid stuff'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
The May 9 announcement that MTV News was being shuttered surely came as a surprise to many music fans of a certain age. This holds especially true for anyone who had stopped watching MTV altogether few decades ago — more specifically, right after the original "Beavis and Butt-Head" series en…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A new chapter for the Weeknd is underway. Do you feel it coming?
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There was a dark period when Dwayne Johnson was in college that the actor remembers as his "first bout of depression."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Reba McEntire is ready to usher in a new season of singers.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
In her new PBS special, Lidia Bastianich samples the foods of the world without ever leaving the U.S. The Emmy-award winning TV host, author and restaurateur explores the immigrant experience through food in “Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us.” It airs May 30 on PBS and will also stream starting that day on PBS.org and the PBS app. Bastianich visits a Bhutan refugee who has built a new life in Ohio, and Cuban immigrants feeding people in Kentucky. She meets with Indian Americans creating businesses in California. And in Texas she introduces Afghan refugees helping new arrivals, and a second-generation Vietnamese American who has multiple restaurants.