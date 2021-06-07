Garfield

Chicago’s pre-Broadway ‘Paradise Square’ sets cast

  • Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — The Tony nominee Joaquina Kalukango (’Slave Play”) and the Canadian musical-theater star Chilina Kennedy (“Beautiful”) are to star in “Paradise Square,” the Garth Drabinsky musical trying out this fall in Chicago and then headed to Broadway.

Richard Robinson, longtime Scholastic CEO, dead at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Robinson, who as the longtime head of Scholastic Inc. presided over such bestsellers as J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” novels and Suzanne Collins' “The Hunger Games” series along with a wide range of educational materials, reading clubs and book fairs, has died. He was 84.