Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis
Ap
AP

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis

  • AP

Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. The Grammy winner says in video he posted Friday on Instagram that he’s suffering from Ramsey Hunt syndrome. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. Bieber’s post comes after he cancelled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he was could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.” Bieber said he’s unsure how long he will take to heal. He appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

Ap
AP

Klaus Mäkelä to head Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra

  • By The Associated Press

Klaus Mäkelä, a 26-year-old Finnish conductor, will become chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam for the 2027-28 season as part of a 10-year commitment. He replaces Daniele Gatti, who was fired as chief conductor in August 2018 following a report in The Washington Post in which the conductor was accused of inappropriate behavior. Mäkelä will become the Concertgebouw’s artistic partner next season. Mäkelä has been chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic and artistic director of the Turku Music Festival since the 2020-21 season, and he became music director of the Orchestre de Paris for the 2021-22 season.

Navajo mystery series ‘Dark Winds’ seeks true storytelling
Ap
AP

Navajo mystery series ‘Dark Winds’ seeks true storytelling

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin are the big names behind “Dark Winds,” but they’re not the most important. That distinction belongs to the Native American creators and actors who made the AMC mystery series. The director of “Dark Winds” says the storytelling is “an inside job,” with the result a Native American “film noir.” Based on the Tony Hillerman novels featuring Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee of the Navajo Tribal Police, “Dark Winds” puts the newly teamed lawmen on a double-murder case. The series starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten debuts Sunday on AMC and streaming service AMC+.

Ap
AP

Late comedian Bob Saget gets Netflix tribute ‘Dirty Daddy’

  • Rodrigo Torrejón - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

A few months after his death, local legendary comedian Bob Saget is getting a documentary on Netflix about his life and legacy, put together by the friends and fellow comedians who knew him best.

Tribeca 'documusical' casts Rudy Giuliani's arc as opera
Ap
AP

Tribeca 'documusical' casts Rudy Giuliani's arc as opera

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

A new documentary about Rudy Giuliani premiering at the Tribeca Festival weaves in musical performances to give the ups and downs of the man once commonly referred to as “America's Mayor” a touch of opera. Filmmaker Jed Rothstein titled his film “Rudy! A Documusical.” While much of the film is a sober analysis of Giuliani's career, Rothstein weaves in performances by Broadway actors to serve like a Greek chorus. Giuliani, who served as lawyer for then-President Donald Trump, recently met for hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

New this week: J.Lo doc, 'Martin' reunion and 'Spiderhead'
Ap
AP

New this week: J.Lo doc, 'Martin' reunion and 'Spiderhead'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album of guided meditation by Alanis Morissette, a Jennifer Lopez documentary leading up to her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2020 and a new “Father of the Bride” remake starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. There's also the sci-fi thriller “Spiderhead” starring Chris Hemsworth playing an eccentric scientist who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary and is administering experimental emotion-controlling drugs on the inmates. And the Robertson family of “Duck Dynasty” fame has a new venture with “Duck Family Treasure,” a 10-part series debuting on the Fox Nation streaming service.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.