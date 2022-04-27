Garfield

Review: 'Violets,' by Kyung-sook Shin

  • Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: The deceptively quiet and devastating story of a lonely young woman within a sexist and shifting South Korean society.

Review: 'Loving Edie,' by Meredith May

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

"Loving Edie: How a Dog Afraid of Everything Taught Me to Be Brave" by Meredith May; Park Row Books (296 pages, $24.99)

Review: 'A Strange Loop' makes a remarkable Broadway debut

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Every once and a while, we get something that pushes the musical theater form completely, taking an utterly unforgettable, idiosyncratic trip. Add Michael R. Jackson’s “A Strange Loop” to the list that includes “Fun Home” and “Angels in America,” says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner is a theater meta-journey, a tuneful show about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man. The hero is haunted by a Greek chorus of voices — his thoughts as well as homophobic family members — who pummel, undercut and berate him. The musical is astonishing, challenging and awesome.