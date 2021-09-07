Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

+2
London Film Festival welcomes audiences back to the movies
World
AP

London Film Festival welcomes audiences back to the movies

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Movies from 77 countries will screen at the 2021 London Film Festival, as Britain’s leading cinema showcase welcomes mass audiences back to movie theaters after a pandemic-disrupted year.

Entertainment
AP

New on DVD: Avenger confronts her past in 'Black Widow'

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Fresh on the heels of the latest Marvel movie's theatrical release, the long-awaited standalone feature of a different MCU character tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 14.

Entertainment
AP

Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ breaks record for Labor Day weekend

  • Kelly Gilblom and Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel film featuring an Asian actor as the star, dominated the weekend box office with an all-time record for a film opening over Labor Day.

+5
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54
National
AP

Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on 'The Wire,' dead at 54

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ANDREW DALTON

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday.

World
AP

China's Weibo bans BTS fan account for illegal fundraising

  • AP

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese social media platform Weibo banned a fan club of popular South Korean K-pop band BTS from posting for 60 days, saying it had raised funds illegally, days after photographs of a customized airplane funded by the fan club were posted online.

+2
Report: Filmmaker Kitano's car attacked by man with pickax
World
AP

Report: Filmmaker Kitano's car attacked by man with pickax

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a car carrying Japanese entertainment icon Takeshi Kitano with a pickax, though nobody was injured, according to media reports.

Entertainment
AP

Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ breaks Labor Day record

  • Kelly Gilblom and Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel film featuring an Asian superhero, dominated the weekend box office with an all-time record for a film opening over Labor Day.

+2
Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next
Entertainment
AP

Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adult film actor Ron Jeremy leveraged the novelty of his celebrity to meet and often isolate women who he raped and sexually assaulted, using the same tactics for years, according to grand jury testimony from 21 women that was unsealed Saturday.