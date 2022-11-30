The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The trip that begins Wednesday is an occasion for Prince William and his wife, Kate, to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Their foray is focused on William’s initiative to find the next generation of environmental entrepreneurs and will be supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian and Ye, who used to go by Kanye West, filed an agreement Tuesday covering who gets what in their divorce — including custody of the kids.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The holiday season is upon us and how better to celebrate than watching Santa slip several pool balls into a Christmas stocking, swing them in the air menacingly and see him cave in someone’s face? Such is “Violent Night,” a film that no one wanted but somehow nicely acts as a chaser to all the sticky sentimentality this time of year, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. It may be a litmus test of who is your real tribe: If you think watching Santa try to strangle a guy with Christmas lights is funny, this is the film for you. Rated R, it opens Friday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the latest installment of the never-ending “Are Marvel Movies Cinema?” debate — brought to you by Martin Scorsese, celebrity interviews and film Twitter — Samuel L. Jackson has challenged Quentin Tarantino‘s assessment that Marvel actors are “not movie stars.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The masked man of Broadway is going out strong. “The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its closing curtain from February to April after at spike in ticket demand. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house. The musical, a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts, will now play its final performance on Broadway on April 16. When it closes, it will have played 13,981 performances. Producers said there would be no more postponements. The closing of “Phantom” would mean the longest running show crown would go to “Chicago.”
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Mariah Carey announced on Giving Tuesday that she’s giving away the keys to the kingdom during the most wonderful time of the year.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending November 25th.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Following fierce blowback from its own members over changes to this year’s Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will once again present all 23 awards categories live during the 2023 telecast.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The original script for Tim Burton‘s “Wednesday” was apparently a little too creepy, kooky and altogether ooky for Netflix’s liking, according to series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Waiting to watch Meghan Markle flip a table? Well, keep waiting, because the Duchess of Sussex says there’s no way she will be part of the “Real Housewives” franchise. Not even if it comes to her star-studded California hometown of Montecito.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Penske Media’s inaugural music, food and arts festival LA3C will hit Los Angeles Historic State Park Dec. 10-11 to celebrate the rich artistic melting pot the city is known for.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mexican-based group Banda MS will perform for the first time at Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 23, 2023, as part of a special 20th anniversary show.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Composer Ramin Djawadi will revive his “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience for a single night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in May 2023, he announced Tuesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Aaron Carter's family plans to scatter some of his remains in Florida next year along with those of his late sister Leslie, who died in 2012 at age 25.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Clarence Gilyard, a film and television actor known for his roles in “Die Hard,” “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Top Gun,” has died. He was 66.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Sometimes the holiday season can just be a little too sweet. It’s why stories like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” endure, or movies like “Bad Santa” find success — not everyone wants to gulp down saccharine sentiments at Christmastime.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The Thanksgiving leftovers have been gobbled, the Black Friday deals secured. Which means it’s time, officially, for Christmas to begin. Even if many recognize the stroke of midnight on Nov. 1 as the start of the holiday season, now we can confidently say that Christmas (or whatever holiday …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Will Smith knows that his "horrific decision" to slap Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards casts a long shadow on his upcoming projects and appeared on "The Daily Show" on Monday to unpack his latest mea culpa.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Christina Spade is stepping down from her role as chief executive of AMC Networks after less than three months in the job, the New York-based entertainment company announced Tuesday.
- By The Associated Press
Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 11/27/2022
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 11/27/2022
Remembering the late Michael Butler, who produced ‘Hair,’ dated Audrey Hepburn and was pals with JFK and Jagger
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The 95-year-long life of Michael Butler, which ended on Nov. 7 at a nursing home in California was the stuff of legend and adjectives.