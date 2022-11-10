Garfield

Why the Oscars are primed to go Mach 10 with 'Top Gun: Maverick'

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Uber-producer Jerry Bruckheimer has a long resume — box office billions from franchises like the "Pirates of Caribbean" and "Bad Boys" movies, several hundred (and counting) "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" episodes and enough cinematic explosions to have inflicted hearing dama…

Deliberations in Paul Haggis rape lawsuit set to start
Deliberations in Paul Haggis rape lawsuit set to start

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

Jurors are expected to start deliberating Thursday in a rape lawsuit against filmmaker Paul Haggis. Closing arguments Wednesday framed dueling narratives about what happened between him and a publicist on a night in 2013. His accuser says she reluctantly agreed to a drink at the Oscar-winning screenwriter’s apartment, then was subjected to unwelcome kisses, forced to perform oral sex and raped as she repeatedly refused. Haggis says he’s fighting a false claim by a show-business publicist who flirted  with him for months and was a partner in a consensual encounter, though he says she was hesitant at times.

Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get ‘Spirited’ in holiday musical
Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get ‘Spirited’ in holiday musical

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The devil works in public relations in “Spirited,” a new spin on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. With songs by “The Greatest Showman” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, big ensemble dance numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold and special effects galore, “Spirited” it is a maximalist affair that spares no expense in its heart-on-sleeve efforts to entertain. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is enjoyable holiday fare that also could have used some help staging the big musical numbers. “Spirited” is rated PG-13 and is in theaters Friday before streaming on Nov. 18.

Movie review: Steven Spielberg turns lens on his childhood in 'The Fabelmans'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

“I need to see them crash.” These are the first fated words of a future filmmaker, Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord), whispered to his mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams) after he’s crashed his toy train after bedtime, inspired by his very first big-screen cinematic experience, “The…

Sound Advice: A refresher on RF skin tightening machines, options

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I have seen your columns about the AOGNY skin tightening machine and what it did for your jawline and under your chin. Have you tested any other models and how do they stack up? Do you use the AOGNY anywhere else besides the face? Are there other applications?

LZ Granderson: We need a 'Black Panther' sequel now more than ever

  • LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Black Panther" was my quarantine movie. I'm not sure how many times I've seen it in total, but I'm sure it's north of 100. Sometimes I would just have it playing on mute in the background, as if it were more art installation than cinema. It was comforting, and in 2020, comfort was in short supply.