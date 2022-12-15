The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the monarchy when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. After the first three installments of “Harry & Meghan” focused on the British media’s coverage of the couple and the way it was influenced by racism, California.-based streaming giant Netflix promoted the latest episodes with a trailer in which Harry alleges the couple were victims of “institutional gaslighting.” The show will be released Thursday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Comedian Mark Curry and his attorney are demanding that a zero-tolerance policy against racial profiling be instituted at a Colorodo hotel where the TV star stayed briefly last week.
- AP
-
Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes. The honorary award for the comedian and actor adds to a broadcast that’s taking shape after two years of scandal and backlash tarnished the Globes. After taking the previous Globes off the air, NBC will telecast the ceremony January 10, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting. On a one-year deal with NBC, the Globes are attempting to make a comeback after a Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the HFPA then had no Black members and enumerated a long history of ethical indiscretions. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show, and NBC canceled the 2022 broadcast.
- By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press
-
Prosecutors in Texas say the man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month tried to flee the country, and sought information on using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport. They also say he repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect. But attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark say he never had any intention of leaving Houston, and will likely pursue self-defense in the case. During a court hearing Wednesday in Houston, a judge was hesitant but agreed to lower Clark's bail from $2 million to $1 million. Clark is accused of shooting Takeoff following a private party at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.
- AP
-
The archives of Thomas Pynchon, including correspondence, handwritten notes and the typescripts for such classic novels as “Gravity’s Rainbow” and “V.,” have been acquired by the Huntington Library in San Marino, California. The library announced the transaction Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The library’s press release does not include any comment from the 85-year-old Pynchon, who has rarely communicated with the media or made any public statements beyond those in his work. Son Jackson Pynchon said in a statement that the family was impressed by the Huntington’s aerospace, map and science collections, long areas of interest for the author.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute Wednesday to the late Stephen "Twitch" Boss, longtime DJ and co-executive producer of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski's new film “EO” has a main character who doesn't speak a word of dialogue. The star is a donkey, but this is no kid's film. It is a soulful and occasionally dark adult fairy tale about a donkey's journey through modern day Poland and Italy. Skolimowski, who is 84 and has been making films since 1960, has received wide praise for the film in what has been a whirlwind year. They wrapped in March, won the jury prize at Cannes in May, were selected to represent Poland at the Oscars and has won several critics group awards.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
Obviously, Alejandro G. Iñárritu had some feelings to process.
- By TERRY TANG and KARENA PHAN - The Associated Press
-
Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” captured audiences and critics when it first hit theaters in 1991. It became the first animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards a few months later. The studio is celebrating the 30th anniversary of that nomination with a TV special that hopes to bring something new to a tale as old as time. ”Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" will air Thursday on ABC and stream on Disney+ the next day. This fresh take combining animation and live-action performances is led by Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. as Belle opposite Josh Groban's Beast. Martin Short and Shania Twain are among the supporting players.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
Sadie Sink may have felt imposter syndrome when she first joined the cast of “Stranger Things,” but the 20-year-old actor is absolutely the real deal. Sink has been applauded by fans as her role of Max has become more central to the plot, and her role in “The Whale,” Darren Aronofsky’s buzzy new film, touted as Brendan Fraser’s comeback role, is also receiving critical praise. It could be a busy awards season: Sink will also pay attention to next year’s Grammys, as Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” earned a nod for song of the year and its short film, starring Sink and Dylan O’Brien, is up for best music video.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Captain Lee Rosbach is leaving “Below Deck,” the Bravo hit on which he’s starred since it sailed onto the reality-centric network in 2013, but not of his own accord, People reports.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Want all of the “Emancipation” promotion with none of the awkward questions about that Oscars slap that inevitably get posed to Will Smith? Then the movie star’s takeover of his family’s “Red Table Talk” series is just what the doctor ordered.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After 14 months of anticipation, Drake couldn't wait any longer for a weekend meeting in Atlanta with his jeweler to see his newest chain.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Stephen "Twitch" Boss' wife and dance partner Allison Holker paid tribute Wednesday to the late dancer and TV personality.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Once more, James Cameron has characters abandoning a ship that's fallen over sideways and is about to sink in "Avatar: The Way of Water."
- By LOU KESTEN - Associated Press
-
It’s been a bumpy year for video games, in part thanks to the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic. Some major releases got delayed, but those that crossed the finish line include Sony's dazzling God of War: Ragnarök and Horizon: Forbidden West. Indie developers held up their end, delivering fascinating stories in games like Norco and The Case of the Golden Idol. The best game on Nintendo's Switch took the adorable pink blob Kirby into a 3D world in “Kirby and the Forgotten Land.” And the one game that had everyone buzzing was the simple yet seductive word and logic challenge Wordle.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jay Leno is revealing the shocking details of his recent alarming burn accident.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are steering clear of watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, but they’re still keyed in to what’s being said, a palace source told People.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The clickety-clack of high heels through various corridors of power is a constant in "Pelosi in the House," documentarian Alexandra Pelosi's film about her mother, Speaker of the U.S. House Nancy Pelosi.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In a year that brought about continued experimentation in gaming, as well as refinements of a style, it was arguably a throwback that charmed me more. "Return to Monkey Island," the revitalization of a franchise that had lain dormant since 2009, was a glorious callback to a largely bygone er…
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The transformation of the American theme park as a palace for thrills and passive rides to locations centered around active play will continue on Feb. 17 when Universal Studios Hollywood opens its Super Nintendo World.
- By MARTINA REBECCA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press
-
Since Mark Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a lot has happened. He had a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 500 drones have already been sent to Ukraine and a new effort to raise funds toward 10 reconnaissance drones has been launched. As one of the most famous celebrities in the galaxy, Hamill told The Associated Press on a Zoom call last week that he has a responsibility to use his voice to help those in need.