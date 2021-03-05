- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Whenever President Joe Biden leaves a stage or lectern after an appearance in front of the media, the last voice viewers hear usually belongs to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.
- Chris Jones New York Daily News (TNS)
-
When “Rent” opened at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway 25 years ago next month, the likes of Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were all clamoring for tickets. David Geffen coughed up a million bucks just for the chance to make the cast recording. Whitney Houston wanted to wor…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When actor and American Sign Language coach Jeremy Lee Stone instructed co-star Riz Ahmed to stop using his voice on the set of "Sound of Metal," Ahmed did something strange.
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
Once upon a time, dear children, before you were born, they made a fairytale movie about a kingdom called Zamunda. “Coming to America,” starring Eddie Murphy at the height of his popularity and charisma, became a huge hit and a cult classic.
LUDLOW, Vt. (AP) — Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio plans to start a substance use disorder treatment center in Vermont, where the band was formed in 1983.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Coming 2 America" is the rare sequel whose title sounds identical to the original, which may be the cleverest thing about it. And also the most confusing, bound to throw off anyone trying to delineate the two aloud. You can actually delineate quite easily — try "the original one" and "the l…
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Alec Baldwin has left Twitter — yes, again — and found refuge in the "kind and at least reasonable" bosom of Instagram.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Eddie Murphy is the star of a sequel to one of his most popular movies in "Coming 2 America." Or is he?
ATLANTA (AP) — An Alabama rapper was arrested in connection to a shooting at a music video set in downtown Atlanta, authorities said.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
LONDON (AP) — Banksy appears to have thrown his support behind a campaign to turn a former prison in the English town of Reading into an arts venue, a town spokesman said on Thursday, after the street artist confirmed that artwork that appeared on a red brick wall of the prison was of his making.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By The Associated Press
-
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
Black ‘Superman & Lois’ writer Nadria Tucker opens up about being fired after pushing back on racist and sexist storylines
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman!”
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Nothing is especially original in "Raya and the Last Dragon," but in a way, everything is.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I'm not sure I've ever seen a sex scene — or presex scene — quite like the one that arrives halfway through "Boogie," Eddie Huang's fascinatingly thorny new drama about a high school basketball star. That would be Alfred "Boogie" Chin (Taylor Takahashi), who's nervous about losing his virgin…
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — With dark clouds looming behind him, controversial music producer and hitmaker Dr. Luke rose to the top of the Billboard charts last year with Doja Cat’s ubiquitous funk-pop jam “Say So,” along with Saweetie's anthemic bop “Tap In” and Juice WRLD's Top 5 pop smash “Wishing Well."
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The multidecade-spanning drama "The Affair" raises more questions than it answers: Questions such as "Who?" "Which?" "What?" "Where?" and, mostly, "Why?"
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Don’t touch that dial: “WandaVision’s” commercials are anything but product placement — they’ve been dropping clues about the truth of the show from the start.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In his first TV interview since “stepping aside” indefinitely as host of “The Bachelor,” Chris Harrison admitted he “made a mistake” by defending a contestant at the center of a racism controversy. He also expressed a desire to return to the show.