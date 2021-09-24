The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Bad Bunny is the champion of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — Melvin Van Peebles, a giant of modern Black filmmaking who died Tuesday at 89, rocked the cinematic world with his 1971 movie "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song."
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kings of Leon has canceled its concert Thursday at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View due to a family emergency.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Movie magic is back in the Big Apple with the New York Film Festival’s return to the Lincoln Center.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A movie year of fits-and-starts, delays and reversals has sometimes been difficult to track. Knowing just where and how a new movie premieres has become a sport of its own. Even for those closely following new films, it's been a sometimes exhilarating, sometimes befuddling ha…
- By MICHAEL MELIA - Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chief investigator for a Boston museum still working to recover $500 million worth of art stolen in 1990 said Thursday he was hoping for new leads to emerge following the death of a highly scrutinized figure in the case.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mayam Bialik is shedding some light on her “dreamy” new job.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Yes, there's a starling in "The Starling." The lil devil decides to nest at the home of Lilly Maynard (Melissa McCarthy), who already has plenty on her mind without having to worry about an insanely territorial bird. But the starling helps teach her valuable life lessons, even if she has to …
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are among the celebrities taking part in a live-streamed special intended to boost Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — When Mike Houlihan, that local whirlwind of creative energy as writer, actor and radio host, started the first Irish American film festival years ago, he did so in part to find a home for his own movie, a charming and humorous documentary that followed Houlihan and some members of …
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Linda Evangelista, whose face graced the covers of countless fashion magazines in the 1990s, said Wednesday that she had taken “a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years.”
- AP
CHICAGO (AP) — Conductor Riccardo Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
It doesn't take more than a glance to come up with a few obvious connections between "Dear Evan Hansen" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Both are high school dramas about troubled teens trying to overcome social anxiety so they can make friends and find love. They also both began in on…
Poet Amanda Gorman dishes on the whys and wherefores of her 2036 presidential run and unveils her children’s book
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Poet Amanda Gorman had her sights set on the White House long before it tapped her to help inaugurate President Joe Biden.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
David Simon won’t force his cast and crew to step foot in Texas after the passage of a new law that “requires them to forgo civil liberties.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Netflix is going back into the lion’s den.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Roger Michell, the British stage, television and film director whose movies include the hit romcom “Notting Hill,” has died. He was 65.
- Randall Roberts and Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When the Red Hot Chili Peppers moved into a haunted Hollywood mansion in the spring of 1991 to make the album that would become known as “Blood Sugar Sex Magik,” the band, and pop music, was at a crossroads.