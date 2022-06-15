- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Animation was always Alyssa Minko’s refuge from the very real challenges life threw her away.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In 1953, James Hong left Minnesota with a buddy in a Buick and hit Route 66, bound for California.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
It turns out that even in non-toy form, Buzz Lightyear is kind of a jerk.
Deborah Cohen’s new book brings back to life 1920s reporters who warned the world of the war that was coming
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
There is no immortality for newspaper reporters.
- Marci Schmitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
Comedian, actor and podcaster Tom Segura can now add published author to his resume as his first book, “I’d Like To Play Alone, Please,” hit stores June 14.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Blood Syndicate" is back, and Milestone Comics' most hardcore and at times controversial series is pulling no punches in its updated revival of a group of gang-affiliated people who gain various superpowers and form a rough-edged alliance in order to protect their neighborhood from criminals.
- Maureen Feighan - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Forty-one countries away from hitting her goal of traveling to every country in the world by the age of 35 — and becoming the first Black woman to do it — Detroiter Jessica Nabongo was over it. Over the travel. Over the logistics. Over it all.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Staten Island in the Nineteenth Century: From Boomtown to Forgotten Borough" by Joseph Borelli; The History Press (192 pages, $21.99)
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Some days the hardest thing in the world is explaining Chicago to someone not from Chicago. Other days, particularly when you already live here, the hardest thing is seeing the city clearly, as vast and varied, as larger than your block, your neighborhood or your ward. Hence, the v…
- AP
-
Frank Schwindel’s eephus pitch last weekend attracted the attention of Stephen Colbert. The Chicago Cubs first baseman made his second pitching appearance of the season during Sunday’s 18-4 loss at Yankee Stadium. The 29-year-old right-hander took the mound with the Cubs trailing by 13 runs in the eighth inning and allowed a homer to Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch — the slowest hit for a homer since Statcast began tracking in 2015. A clip was played during Monday night’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “I’m no baseball player,” the host said, “and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel.”
- By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
-
Rapper Gunna, who was arrested last month on a racketeering charge, said in a message posted on social media that 2022 has been one of the best years of his life, “despite this difficult situation.” The rapper, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence in the message and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue.” One of his lawyers confirmed that the message was posted on Kitchens' behalf Tuesday, his birthday. He remains in jail on a racketeering charge.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Journalists face harassment, fight against misinformation and are keenly aware of the American public's dim view of their profession. Yet a survey released on Tuesday found that most journalists love their jobs and would do it all again if they had the chance. The Pew Research Center surveyed nearly 12,000 journalists late last winter and released its findings on Tuesday. When asked to describe their industry, most journalists used negative words like struggling or stressful. They almost uniformly feel the public doesn't like them. But Pew's survey found that 77% of the journalists said that if they had the chance to do it all over, they'd still be in the news industry.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Director Joseph Kosinski's sci-fi prison thriller “Spiderhead" is in many wants the opposite of his “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s a talky, interior film made during the pandemic that will be streaming on Netflix this Friday, not filling IMAX screens. But chief among its quirky pleasures is Chris Hemsworth’s leading performance as the researcher who presides as a benevolent, ’80s-yacht-rock-dancing tyrant over the Spiderhead Penitentiary and Research Center. There he cheerfully conducts experiments in which he drugs prisoners to chemically raise or lower their moods, appetites and verbal acuity. The “Thor” actor's deft balancing act in “Spiderhead” showcases a range well beyond the MCU.
- AP
-
A reality show inspired by Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” is coming to the streaming service, but with less dire consequences for contestants. In the South Korean-produced drama, players’ lives were at stake. With “Squid Game: The Challenge,” Netflix says the “worst fate" is going home without winning. The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for $4.56 million. They’ll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges to whittle the field down. The reality show version of “Squid Game” will be filmed in Britain and is seeking English-speaking players from any part of the world.
- Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A Santa Barbara County judge on Tuesday dismissed charges against Hollywood producer David Guillod, who was accused of sexually assaulting actress Jessica Barth and a waitress.
- By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX - Associated Press
-
Julie Andrews has reflected on her life and career at the American Film Institute, which last week gave her its life achievement award. The Oscar winners says she's “been the most lucky lady” after her lengthy career in films like “Mary Poppins,” “The Sound of Music” and her upcoming voice acting in “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The ceremony included tributes from Andrews' co-stars from throughout her career, including Carol Burnett, Hector Elizondo and Steve Carell. Also celebrated was Andrews' 41-year marriage to director Blake Edwards. The ceremony airs Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on the cable network TNT.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has secured a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, after he attempted to crash her wedding in Thousand Oaks last week.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The boys of BTS are looking to pursue their individual sounds, but a group representative denied the claim that they’re going on a hiatus.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending June 10th.
- By The The Associated Press
-
K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the company behind the global superstars say they are not taking a hiatus. The seven-member group talked about their future in a video celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release. But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, says they will still be working on projects as a group as well as individually and they are not taking a hiatus. The band members opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists as the band rose to international fame with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite.”