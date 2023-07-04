- AP
-
State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
- By AARON MORRISON - AP National Writer
- Updated
In the last couple of years, Viola Ford Fletcher has been on a tireless campaign for accountability over the massacre that destroyed Tulsa, Oklahoma’s original “Black Wall Street” when she was a child in 1921. Now, at age 109, Fletcher is releasing a memoir about the life she lived in the shadow of the massacre, after a white mob laid waste to the once-thriving Black enclave known as Greenwood. “Don't Let Them Bury My Story” is published Tuesday and becomes widely available for purchase on Aug. 15. It's a call to action for readers to pursue truth, justice and reconciliation no matter how long it takes.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
The American flag will be flown throughout the country on July 4, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. Its evolution over the past 2 1-2 centuries reflects the current events of a given moment and the country’s transformation from confederation of states to global superpower. In the words of one scholar, the flag was “really an afterthought.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The upcoming movie "Barbie" has been banned in Vietnam.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
-
When Kasey travels back to her hometown after 15 years away, her best friends are there to help her through it. The past reveals the abuse Kasey witnessed and experienced at the hands of her stepdad. The present uncovers a second chance for all of them to make things right and rid the world of an Earl once and for all. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says whether you know the song by The Chicks or not, there’s a lot to love about Leesa Cross-Smith’s latest and uber-personal novel.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Bebe Rexha's latest concert accessory might help protect her face from more flying phones.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Members of the Houston hip-hop community said their goodbyes and celebrated the life of local hero Big Pokey at a memorial service over the weekend.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Staten Island Ferry Pete Davidson purchased with Colin Jost appears to have left the funnymen all wet.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother, Drena De Niro, announced Sunday.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
When Justina Machado returns home to her native Chicago, she barely recognizes it. Machado grew up in Chicago’s inner city, in the neighborhoods Lincoln Park, Humboldt Park and Logan Square — all of which she says have been gentrified. Gentrification is a catalyst for Machado’s new dark comedy series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” debuting Friday on Prime Video. She plays the title character, a woman who has spent 16 years in prison and doesn't recognize the New York neighborhood she once called home. After opening a massage parlor, Roach resorts to murder to defend herself. It's the first lead role for Machado.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
-
Biographer C.W. Goodyear chronicles the life of James Garfield in “President Garfield: From Radical from Unifier.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Goodyear remedies the limited knowledge many Americans have about the 20th president in the book. Goodyear demonstrates the long legacy of Garfield, who was assassinated in office and served the second shortest time as president. The book understandably focuses on Garfield's time in Congress, including his role in Reconstruction and his ongoing advocacy for education. It's an authoritative book that DeMillo says is a welcome introduction to the president for many readers.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
-
For singer Norah Jones, the “Little Broken Hearts” album is a lesson in making the most of a bad experience. Now a decade old, the album stands out as a little gem, and clearly very different than anything else in her catalog, with the help of noted producer Danger Mouse. With the passage of time and now in a happy marriage, Jones reflects on the romantic turmoil that was fresh in her mind as she wrote the songs. To one critic, even more stunning than the new sound was the realization that “somebody cheated on Norah Jones.”
- By JEFF TURNER and BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
-
A passionate collector has brought the magic of Disneyland to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot building in Burbank, California, where fans can preview more than 1,500 items up for auction later this month. Visitors can hear birds chirping in the Enchanted Tiki Room section, and giggle at the animated ghosts from the famous park’s Haunted Mansion ride. Joel Magee has been building his collection of more than 6,000 items for 30 years and he’s finally ready to share some of it with the public. The exhibition is at the Burbank Town Center Mall and runs through July 16. The auction will be held July 17 through 19.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
“Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim swings for the fences with her directorial debut, “Joy Ride,” and knocks it out of the park with this rowdy, raucous comedy about a search for identity and finding yourself in friendship. Hilariously daring, deeply moving, and stereotype-busting in …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Rewatch all the “Mission: Impossible” movies before the highly-anticipated release of “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” on Wednesday, July 12. This is the seventh installment of the series that started back in 1996, with Tom Cruise …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
JOY RIDE
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
There are so many different and varied flavors of the apocalypse film: the bombast and spectacle of a disaster movie à la Roland Emmerich, or the punky desert chic of a “Mad Max” movie. But there’s also the lo-fi take, the kind of stripped-down indie films in which a couple of isolated peopl…
- Christi Carras - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ahead of Independence Day, Vivica A. Fox is reflecting on her time starring in the alien-invasion film franchise of the same name — both with and without Will Smith.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rick Froberg, a staple of the San Diego music scene who helped headline multiple successful bands, has died at age 55, his longtime collaborator announced.
- Grace Hase - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Stanford student Ava Jeffs is in her professor era.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother announced.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
It's unfair to saddle a show with a tagline like "'Breaking Bad' meets 'Ozark.'" Comparing anything to those highly acclaimed AMC and Netflix dramas is liable to set unrealistic expectations and, more likely than not, result in disappointment.
- By STEVE WARTENBERG - Associated Press
-
The history of television began long before millions of people gathered in front of their black-and-white sets and fiddled with the antenna and horizontal hold to watch Lucy and Howdy Doodie. That's clear from a visit to the Early Television Museum outside Columbus, Ohio. It has sets going back a century, to the 1920s. It also has scores of the much-improved, post-World War II, black-and-white sets that changed entertainment. There are several first-generation color sets from the early 1950s. Collector Steve McAvoy, now 80 years old, started the museum. He rescued many old sets from people's basements and attics. The museum has one of the world's largest collections on TV history.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 9-15 include TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh, actor Tom Hanks and wildlife expert Jeff Corwin. Actor Fred Savage turns 47, singer Mavis Staples hits 84 and guitarist Richie Sambora from Bon Jovi reaches 64. Other celebs with big days during the week include actor Rachel Brosnahan from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” actor Cheryl Ladd of “Charlie’s Angels” and singer Leon Bridges. Actor Ken Jeong turns 54, actor Harrison Ford reaches 81 and singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons hits 36. Others with reasons to celebrate include actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, actor Jane Lynch, singer Linda Ronstadt and actor-director Forest Whitaker.